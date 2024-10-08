CARVE COMMUNICATIONS ACQUIRES FREEMAN PUBLIC RELATIONS

Carve Communications celebrates 10th anniversary by strengthening consumer practice and increasing headcount in New York City area

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carve Communications , a Miami-based public relations agency focused on B2B and B2C brands at the intersection of innovation and everyday life, today announced the acquisition of Freeman PR, a consumer public relations agency headquartered in Northern New Jersey. In the deal, set to close November 1, 2024, Carve Communications will acquire the Freeman brand name, their full roster of clients and the team of seven employees. The acquisition strengthens Carve Communications' consumer practice, focused on technology, toys, pet products, collectibles, and more.

Founded by David Barkoe and originally recognized as the agency of record for the South Florida startup community, Carve Communications today has a global client base. Over the last 10 years, Carve Communications has focused on executing sustainable PR strategies and developing a proprietary method of measuring the value of media coverage. Their results directly impact its clients' businesses, whether through sell-through at retail, increasing website traffic, or creating a pipeline for future growth.

David Barkoe will remain CEO of Carve Communications. Bruce Maguire, President and Owner of Freeman PR, will join Carve Communications as a consultant for six months as the Freeman team and clients transition over. Scott Goldberg will remain Managing Director and EVP of Carve Communications, overseeing all staff and accounts. Amy Friedland and Maria Habermann will join Carve Communications as EVP and VP, respectively, to lead the now former Freeman accounts, as well as other future clients at the agency.

"Being in a position to acquire such a storied agency as Freeman is a highlight of my career and of the last 10 years of Carve Communications," said David Barkoe, CEO and Founder of Carve Communications. "Freeman's success with industry-leading and entrepreneurial consumer brands is truly impressive. But this is more than about adding clients and revenue. The real win for Carve is the addition of their highly-experienced team to our current Carvers committed to being a partner to our clients. We'll all continue to be in the same boat, row in the same direction, and at the same speed to achieve success."

Freeman PR was the successor to Gerald Freeman, Inc., an agency founded in 1955. Maguire, who joined Freeman in 1980, oversaw the firm's rise to becoming one of the most prominent PR agencies in the toy industry, representing brands like Mattel, Fisher-Price, Playmobil and others. The agency received national PR acclaim for its award-winning work launching one of the most successful toys of all time, Tickle Me Elmo.

"I've received numerous acquisition inquiries from agencies over the years, but Carve offered the absolute best fit at the right time for our client partners and the Freeman team," Maguire said. "Carve is the ideal agency to take Freeman and our clients into the future. Their strong leadership, cutting edge services, and talented team will enhance the skills and experience of the Freeman team. I'm proud of what our team has accomplished and thrilled for them and our clients to be joining Carve."

Since 2020, Carve Communications has diversified its client roster and service offerings which now include media relations, advocate and influencer relations, executive thought leadership, event marketing and execution, affiliate partnerships, content development, media training and more.

"We're not another toy agency. We're not a tech agency. We're not a b2b enterprise agency either. Instead, this acquisition elevates our leadership position as an agency that's singularly focused on quality results that matter," said Scott Goldberg, Managing Director of Carve Communications. "The synergies are obvious. Both agencies have succeeded with industry leaders and growth stage brands by providing senior level superior talent, a partnership approach, and a dedication to never settling."

"I want to congratulate Bruce and the team on what Freeman has accomplished. I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate our 10 year anniversary than to be acquiring a great team," added Barkoe.

