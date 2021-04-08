Carve Communications Named as Public Relations Agency of Record for Transfix, Industry Leader in Transportation Logistics

MIAMI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carve Communications today announced it has been named public relations agency of record for Transfix, a leading transportation solutions provider that is reshaping the future of freight through its digital platform and best-in-class carrier network. With instant pricing tools, guaranteed capacity, actionable data insights, and reliable service, Transfix is improving the world of transportation one load at a time. Carve will be partnering with the Transfix marketing team on strategic communications, traditional media relations, thought leadership initiatives as well as speaking engagements. As the agency of record for Transfix, Carve Communications will play a pivotal role in accelerating the brand's leadership position in the rapidly growing freight logistics industry.

"Carve Communications brings a depth of expertise that will help us communicate our brand vision to build the world's most intelligent and connected freight platform," explained Amanda Vogel, Director, Marketing Communications at Transfix. "They not only demonstrate a strong track record of delivering business results, but they understand the importance of seamlessly integrating media relations, narrative development, thought leadership and executive communications that create break-through moments for an innovative brand such as ours to shine."

Carve Communications is an award-winning Miami based PR agency that exists at the intersection of technological innovation and real life. The agency's focus is on generating awareness, establishing authority, driving engagement and fostering activation for its clients through media relations, thought leadership, advocate marketing and digital media strategies. With a diverse client roster and industry experience ranging from educational toys and smart home technologies to enterprise software and consumer electronics, Carve Communications offers a unique blend of strategy, industry knowledge, execution and narrative development to deliver PR results and drive business value.

"When we engage new client partners, the first thing we take into consideration is do they have a strong and sustainable story that will empower us to deliver opportunities and coverage," said David Barkoe, Founder and CEO, Carve Communications. "There are not too many companies out there with as powerful a narrative as Transfix and we could not be more excited to partner with them as they work to not just scale the company, but drive innovation forward for the trucking and logistics industries. Their team, their vision and their goals align with ours as Carve continues to focus on our strategic growth in 2021."

Transfix is continuing to disrupt an 800-billion-dollar trucking industry and has partnered with several of the leading Fortune 500 companies including Unilever, Staples and Target. Transfix was recently named one of Forbes "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" and is headquartered in the heart of New York City.

