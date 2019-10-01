Carve Out Time to See More Than 10,000 Glowing Pumpkins at Silver Dollar City's "Pumpkin Nights"

"Pumpkin Nights" is an all-new event designed to celebrate fall, family and fun. Besides upping the voltage by decorating every corner and crevice with America's favorite squash, the park has also prepared a whole menu of seasonal foods and extended its fall hours so guests have plenty of time to do it all … including checking out the full range of rides, from mild to wild. It's all part of the park's new take on its famed Harvest Festival , making this the biggest fall celebration in Silver Dollar City's 59-year history.

You can't turn a corner in the park during the day without seeing pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors (including this season's trendiest, pink). But as dusk falls, Silver Dollar City transforms into a pumpkin-centric, glowing playground for "Pumpkin Nights." Here's what you can expect when Mother Nature turns out the lights and Silver Dollar City pumps up the pumpkins:

More than 10,000 pumpkins, 5,000 of which were grown by farmers and another 5,000 manmade "funkins."

5,000 of which were grown by farmers and another 5,000 manmade "funkins." More than 2,500 custom-carved pumpkins , including several created by Barry Brown , a Denver -based master pumpkin carver . He's making new masterpieces each day of the festival.

, including several created by , a -based . He's making new masterpieces each day of the festival. Custom-created illuminated pumpkin sculptures that range from 6 to 26 feet tall.

that range from 6 to 26 feet tall. An incredible, 18-foot-high pumpkin "tree" that rivals even the most impressive Christmas display you've ever seen.

that rivals even the most impressive Christmas display you've ever seen. A new Pumpkin Pathway that leads to "Pumpkin Plaza," the site of black-light dance parties and other special fall activities.

that leads to the site of and other special fall activities. Peter and Penelope Pumpkin , a happy new pair of characters who greet guests each night.

, a happy new pair of characters who greet guests each night. New fall foods created by the clever team in the park's food and beverage department. There are glow-in-the-dark beverages , but also an array of pumpkin-infused delicacies , from funnel cakes to cappuccino, fried pies to kettle corn, ice cream to cupcakes. Oh … and there are plenty of apple offerings , too, just in case you need a break from pumpkins and want to celebrate round, red fruits rather than round, orange ones. (Fun fact: Pumpkins are fruit!)

created by the clever team in the park's food and beverage department. There are , but also an array of , from funnel cakes to cappuccino, fried pies to kettle corn, ice cream to cupcakes. Oh … and there are plenty of , too, just in case you need a break from pumpkins and want to celebrate round, red fruits rather than round, orange ones. (Fun fact: Pumpkins are fruit!) The opportunity to experience the park's award-winning rides in the dark! They're thrilling by day, but there's nothing quite like riding a record-breaking roller coaster under the moon and stars.

Pumpkin Nights has been in the planning stages for more than a year, and it took thousands of hours of manpower to prepare the park for this memorable fall season. Dozens of Silver Dollar City "Citizens" worked together to carve, build, paint and assemble those thousands of pumpkins, but managed to pull it together for a much-anticipated debut on Wednesday, September 25. (And at the end of October, they're work their magic again, switching out pumpkins for poinsettias in just a few days.)

Silver Dollar City is currently open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about Pumpkin Nights or Silver Dollar City, please visit www.silverdollarcity.com or call 800-831-4-FUN(386).

SOURCE Silver Dollar City

Related Links

http://www.silverdollarcity.com

