Carvel® Ice Cream Cakes Unveil a Bold New Look to Help Make Every Moment Ice Cream Cake-Worthy

Updated packaging, logo and tagline put Carvel's iconic, whimsical energy

front and center for a new generation of ice cream cake lovers.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice cream cake is about to become even more irresistible. Carvel® Ice Cream Cakes has rolled out an exciting new look at grocery stores nationwide, a refresh designed to turn everyday moments into memorable celebrations.

The updated packaging comes from I Love Ice Cream Cakes (ILICC), the Rich Products division behind some of the most beloved ice cream cakes in the freezer aisle, including Carvel® — The Original Ice Cream Cake™ — as well as ice cream cakes from Oreo®, Reese's®, Funfetti® and Jon Donaire®.

The fresh look brings Carvel’s recent rebrand to life, pairing the brand’s classic heritage with a brighter, bolder, more modern personality.

The fresh look brings Carvel's recent rebrand to life, pairing the brand's classic heritage with a brighter, bolder, more modern personality. Pops of summery yellow join Carvel's signature cherry red and blue frost, plus playful design elements and iconography nod to Carvel's rich history and nearly a century of ice cream cake innovation.

"We wanted to create an eye-catching design that feels just as joyful as the memories that our cakes make," said Kim Mrowczynski, Rich Products' Brand Marketing Manager, Ice Cream Cakes. "We believe that what we've come up with conveys the spirit of Carvel Founder Tom Carvel — Mr. Carvel himself — who always had fun in mind when it came to work. We're proud to bring that playful energy to a new generation of ice cream cake lovers."

Carvel also recently updated its logo to reflect the brand's cult-classic roots, with the "V" in Carvel shaped like a cone holding soft-serve ice cream, the iconic treat that Carvel invented. A new tagline on grocery-store packaging proudly reflects the brand's place in dessert history: "The Original Ice Cream Cake™."

Carvel Ice Cream Cakes are available at most major grocery retailers nationwide and come in a variety of flavors and sizes, with prices starting at $15-$20. Carvel customer favorites and seasonal offerings include Family-Sized Ice Cream Cake, Family-Sized Strawberry & Vanilla Ice Cream Cake, Happy Birthday Ice Cream Cake, Confetti Ice Cream Cake, Party-Sized Balloons Ice Cream Cake, Cookie Dough Cake, Lil' Love Ice Cream Cake, Double Crunch Ice Cream Cake, Chocolate and Strawberry Lil' Love Crunchie Cake, Gameball Cake, Easter Bunny Cake, Turkey Cake and Snowman Cake.

Look for Carvel Ice Cream Cakes in the bakery freezer case at grocery stores and online. To find a favorite nearby, enter your location at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com .

ABOUT CARVEL®

Carvel® Ice Cream, founded in 1934, is the United States' first retail ice cream franchise. It has become one of the most beloved and recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand-dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. As of June 30, 2025, the Atlanta-based Carvel had 390 locations in 16 countries. Join Carvel's Fudgie Fanatics rewards program for exclusive offers. For more information, visit carvel.com , or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

ABOUT RICH PRODUCTS CORPORATION

Rich's , also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods, among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.6 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that families make...possible. Rich's®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family. The company is based in Buffalo, N.Y. Learn more at Richs.com , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

CONTACT: Mary Eva Tredway, +1 404 317-0731, [email protected].

SOURCE I Love Ice Cream Cakes