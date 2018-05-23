Carvel® Kicks Father's Day Up a Notch with the Debut of Fudgie the Whale® Inspired Boozy Treats

The new brew is made with hints of Carvel chocolate, inspired by the Fudgie the Whale cake. The brewery will also create and serve a decadent milkshake float called "Fudgie's Father's Day Float," made with Carvel ice cream, their famous chocolate crunchies, and Captain Lawrence stout beer.

"Fudgie the Whale holds a special place in the hearts of many Americans, including, of course, fathers," said Scott Colwell, president of Carvel. "This year, through Carvel's partnership with Captain Lawrence, we're happy to give dad two of his favorite things: a Carvel ice cream cake and a unique handcrafted beer."

A 4-pack of 16-ounce "Fudgie the Beer" cans will retail for $18 at the brewery. A 12-ounce mug of Fudgie's Father's Day Float will be sold for $8.

"Inspiration for 'Fudgie the Beer' grew from our own nostalgic love for Carvel's famous flavors," said Captain Lawrence's head brewer, Scott Vaccaro. "We made a creamy stout with hints of chocolate that fits naturally within the Captain Lawrence portfolio. And although the beer is a treat, it's also very drinkable - something we're sure everyone will enjoy sipping on while kicking back on Father's Day."

Making Fudgie's Father's Day Float at home is easy too.

Here's how:

Consumers can pick up Captain Lawrence beer - or the stout of their choice – at their local grocery store.

In a blender, simply combine 12 ounces of stout and 4 cups of Carvel Fudgie the Whale cake, purchased at any Carvel shoppe. (Note: Too much stout will render the shake too watery.)

Add Carvel chocolate crunchies around the rim of the glass.

Garnish with whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

Sip and enjoy! Recipe serves approximately four people in 10-ounce cups.

On Saturday, June 16, 2018, Carvel and Captain Lawrence will host a family fun day at Captain Lawrence Brewery located at 444 Saw Mill River Road in Elmsford, N.Y. Starting at noon, Fudgie the Whale will be on-site, giving out free Carvel ice cream cups and samples of Fudgie's Father's Day Float.

For more details on Fudgie the Whale, the Captain Lawrence partnership, and all things Carvel, follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram at @CarvelIceCream, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CarvelIceCream, follow on Snapchat at @CarvelSnaps, or visit Carvel.com.

About Carvel® Ice Cream

The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently operates over 400 franchised and food service locations.

About Captain Lawrence Brewing Co.

Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., founded in 2006 by Brewmaster Scott Vaccaro, is located in Elmsford, NY, fifteen miles north of New York City. Captain Lawrence focuses on freshness and variety, brewing over one hundred different beers each year. Known since they first opened for their sour and barrel-aged beers, including numerous GABF Gold Medal winners such as Cuvee de Castleton and Rosso e Marrone, Captain Lawrence also crafts a wide-range of stouts, highly drinkable pilsners, lagers and NE IPA's.

Media Contact

Nicole Arzoomanian

Finn Partners for Carvel

nicole.arzoomanian@finnpartners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carvel-kicks-fathers-day-up-a-notch-with-the-debut-of-fudgie-the-whale-inspired-boozy-treats-300653239.html

SOURCE Carvel Ice Cream

Related Links

https://www.carvel.com

