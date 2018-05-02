ATLANTA, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carvel…America's Freshest Ice Cream® is excited to offer moms a truly special gift this Mother's Day. Carvel's edible image cakes allow kids and adults to send their mom a personalized "card-on-a-cake." Carvel's edible image cakes allow customization to provide mom with the personal touch that conveys how special she is. Nothing conveys love and appreciation more than a sentimental gesture. This Mother's Day, give your mom a heartfelt message printed on a cake for the entire family to enjoy.

Carvel® Launches Customized Card-on-a-Cake Campaign This Mother's Day Influencer Kelly Mindell of Studio DIY creates special Carvel cake templates to personalize for mom

Grab a favorite design off the fridge or create a special drawing just for mom. For artistic inspiration, Carvel has teamed up with Kelly Mindell, known for her inspiringly creative blog Studio DIY, to design exclusive Carvel cake templates for moms this year. Mindell's exclusive Mother's Day coloring templates are playful and fun designs that kids of all ages can color and make their own. Studio DIY's templates can be downloaded and printed in edible icing atop any Carvel cake, available now on Carvel.com/coupon.

"I am thrilled to be working on this project with Carvel in honor of Mother's Day," Kelly Mindell said. "Carvel holds a special place in my heart. Growing up, my family had a Carvel ice cream cake at every birthday party. This opportunity is nostalgic and special for me, especially as a new mother. I was able to channel my personal style and creativity into fun, fill-in-the-blank templates to surprise and delight any mom, at any age."

"Carvel cakes were created for celebrating life's special moments. Each cake can be personalized with a favorite photograph or unique message piped in icing," said Scott Colwell, President of Carvel. "Mother's Day provides the perfect occasion to create a sentimental treat that the whole family will enjoy."

Guests are encouraged to share their #StudioDIYxCarvel template ice cream cakes on social media using the hashtags #StudioDIYxCarvel and #CarvelDIYMothersDay.

Carvel ice cream cakes come in several different sizes at varying prices. Guests can visit Carvel.com to receive a $3 coupon off any personalized ice cream cake. For more details on Carvel's custom cake templates, the Studio DIY partnership, and all things Carvel, follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram at @CarvelIceCream, like it on Facebook at www. facebook.com/CarvelIceCream, follow on Snapchat at @CarvelSnaps, or visit Carvel.com.

