The fan-favorite collection of Toasted Marshmallow, Graham Topping, and Fudge is back at Carvel with a little extra star power

ATLANTA, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carvel®, the original inventor of soft serve ice cream, is bringing together two beloved summer favorites - campfire treats and Camp Rock 3 - for a collaboration inspired by the nostalgia, friendship, and unforgettable moments that make summer magical. As fans return to the world of Camp Rock, premiering August 13 on Disney Channel, next day on Disney +, Carvel is bringing back the Campfire Treats lineup to celebrate the movie of the summer that hits all the right notes.

Carvel® Teams Up with Disney+’s Camp Rock 3 to Bring Back Campfire Treats Lineup for the Ultimate Summer Crossover Carvel® Teams Up with Disney+’s Camp Rock 3 to Bring Back Campfire Treats Lineup for the Ultimate Summer Crossover

Each offering in the Campfire Treats collection captures the warm, campfire flavors of toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, and melty chocolate with a cool, creamy twist. It is the kind of lineup made for sharing, singalongs, and savoring every bite - s'more music, s'more treats!

The Summer Camp Setlist

Starting August 4th, guests can head to their local Carvel shoppe to experience the magic of a summer campfire transformed into premium ice cream treats. Grab the lineup while it's here, because just like summer, these treats won't be around forever.

Toasted Marshmallow Soft Serve : Dive into the rich sweetness of caramelized, toasted marshmallow blended into Carvel's original, creamy soft serve.

: Dive into the rich sweetness of caramelized, toasted marshmallow blended into Carvel's original, creamy soft serve. S'mores Scooped Ice Cream : A perfect scoop of toasted marshmallow ice cream packed with graham cracker topping and rich ribbons of fudge.

: A perfect scoop of toasted marshmallow ice cream packed with graham cracker topping and rich ribbons of fudge. S'mores Sundae Dasher® : The ultimate camp companion. Layers of Toasted Marshmallow soft serve, graham cracker topping, and rich fudge ribbons, topped with whipped cream and a decadent fudge drizzle.

: The ultimate camp companion. Layers of Toasted Marshmallow soft serve, graham cracker topping, and rich fudge ribbons, topped with whipped cream and a decadent fudge drizzle. Toasted Marshmallow Flying Saucer®: A fun twist on a classic. Creamy Toasted Marshmallow soft serve tucked between two rich chocolatey wafers.

"Nothing says summer quite like gathering around a campfire for toasted marshmallows and s'mores, which is why we're bringing the fan-favorite Campfire Treats back for a seasonal return," said Jim Salerno, Chief Brand Officer, Carvel. "Pairing this flavor lineup with Camp Rock 3 allows us to celebrate summer nostalgia in a fresh way, as we reconnect with longtime fans while introducing a new generation to the fun, flavor, and excitement that have made Carvel and Camp Rock summertime staples."

Sweeten Your Camp Rock 3 Experience

Carvel is kicking off this limited-time return with exclusive Camp Rock 3 offers, merchandise, and experiences for fans of all ages.

While supplies last, select Campfire Treats Soft Serve, Scooped and Sundae Dasher® items, purchased in-shoppe and online will feature a limited-edition Camp Rock 3 chocolate treat topper, making every bite feel like you've just arrived at Camp Rock.* Plus, starting August 13th, the first 25 guests at participating Carvel shoppes that purchase a Campfire Treats S'mores Sundae Dasher® (medium or larger) will score a limited-edition Camp Rock 3 bandana.**

Don't miss the Disney Channel premiere on August 13 and next day on Disney + to celebrate with your favorite campers! Order Carvel delivered straight to your door between August 13 and 16 and get a special buy-one-get-one-free deal on all Carvel Campfire Treat items.***

Visit carvel.com/camprock3 for full details on the product line-up, treat toppers, and more exciting surprises to celebrate the return of everyone's favorite campers!

About Carvel®

Carvel® Ice Cream, founded in 1934, is the United States' first retail ice cream franchise. It has become one of the most beloved and recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft serve ice cream and hand-dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. As of March 29, 2026, the Atlanta-based Carvel has over 400 locations in 18 countries and territories. Join Fudgie Fanatics Rewards for exclusive offers. For more information, visit carvel.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X

ABOUT "CAMP ROCK 3"

When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested - leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances. Joining the franchise are Liamani Segura (Sage), Malachi Barton (Fletch), Lumi Pollack (Rosie), Sherry Cola (Lark), Hudson Stone (Desi), Casey Trotter (Cliff), Brooklynn Pitts (Callie) and Ava Jean (Madison). Returning cast members include Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie). Directed by Veronica Rodriguez ("The Slumber Party") and written by Eydie Faye ("The Slumber Party"), the movie is produced by Disney Kids & Family and features choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") executive produces, along with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh. And a special thanks to Alan Sacks for his contribution to the "Camp Rock" franchise.

SOCIAL TAGS

Instagram: @DisneyChannel | @DisneyPlus | @camprockmovie

Facebook: @DisneyChannel | @DisneyPlus

TikTok: @DisneyChannel | @DisneyPlus | @camprockmovie

Threads: @DisneyChannel | @DisneyPlus

X: @DisneyChannel | @DisneyPlus

YouTube: @disneychannel | @disneyplus

Hashtag: #CampRock3

*From 8/4/26 - 11/09/26, purchase any Toasted Marshmallow Soft Serve, S'mores Scooped or Smore's Sundae Dasher(R) and receive a Camp Rock 3 Chocolate Medallion in store, online and via third-party delivery at participating shoppes while supplies last. One medallion/per item. Void where prohibited.

** On 8/13/26, the first 25 guests in line at participating locations will receive a Camp Rock 3 Limited Edition Bandana with purchase of a Sundae Dasher® Medium or larger, while supplies last. First-come, first-served. In-shoppe purchases only. Limit one per person. Not valid with other offers, discounts, rewards, or third-party delivery. Void where prohibited. Sponsor may modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice.

*** From 8/13 – 8/16/26 Buy one (1) Campfire Treat LTO item and get a second Camp Fire Treat LTO item of equal or lesser value on us (excluding taxes and fees) when ordering Carvel through DoorDash, Grubhub, or UberEats. Carvel has the right to end or modify the offer at any time without prior notice. Offer automatically applied at checkout. One use per transaction. Not valid with any other offer or reward. Fees and taxes may apply; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

SOURCE Carvel