Carvel® Celebrates Soccer Fever with Global Flavors in Passport to Flavors Line-Up

Carvel® kicks off the international soccer season with five globally inspired treats and a soccer ball cake

ATLANTA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carvel®, the original inventor of soft serve ice cream, is issuing a sweet invitation to explore the world, one sweet treat at a time. Carvel is debuting its new Passport to Flavor collection, a limited-time lineup of globally inspired flavors designed to tap into the energy of this summer's biggest international soccer moment and celebrate beloved flavors from around the world. The collection features five new menu items and a limited-edition soccer ball ice cream cake — available at participating Carvel shoppes nationwide starting today. A flavorful journey across continents without ever leaving your city — no layover required!

Global Flavors in Passport to Flavors Line-Up

Pack your bag and your spoon and take your taste buds on vacation. The Passport to Flavor collection features five bold, globally inspired treats built on The Original Soft Serve® at Carvel:

Dubai Decadence – Scooped : Carvel's signature chocolate and pistachio soft serve swirled with ribbons of fudge and vanilla Carvel Crunchies®.

: Carvel's signature chocolate and pistachio soft serve swirled with ribbons of fudge and vanilla Carvel Crunchies®. Dubai Decadence – Sundae Dasher® : All the same decadent flavors in a fully stacked sundae format. Layers of chocolate and pistachio soft serve, fudge ribbons, and vanilla Carvel Crunchies® for a next-level treat.

: All the same decadent flavors in a fully stacked sundae format. Layers of chocolate and pistachio soft serve, fudge ribbons, and vanilla Carvel Crunchies® for a next-level treat. Affogato : Carvel® creamy soft serve topped with a rich coffee finish, the ultimate pick-me-up for fans who need fuel for a full 90 minutes.

: Carvel® creamy soft serve topped with a rich coffee finish, the ultimate pick-me-up for fans who need fuel for a full 90 minutes. Orange Shake made with Fanta® : The familiar fizzy flavor of Fanta® you love, blended with Carvel's creamy soft serve for a refreshingly sweet summer shake.

: The familiar fizzy flavor of Fanta® you love, blended with Carvel's creamy soft serve for a refreshingly sweet summer shake. USA Carvelanche®: A patriotic twist on a Carvel classic — Carvel® creamy soft serve mixed with red, white, and blue M&Ms® for a thick, crowd-pleasing treat worthy of the home crowd.

In-Shoppe Passport Promotion

And what's a trip without a passport? Carvel is also adding another layer to a summer of global-inspired treats. This summer, for a limited time, in-shoppe guests can receive a limited-edition Passport to Flavor passport book. Stop by your local Carvel Shoppe, pick up a Carvel Passport (while supplies last), collect all five stamps - one for each featured flavor enjoyed - and you'll unlock a FREE Small Carvelanche.*

"Soccer has a way of bringing people together like nothing else, and this summer that energy is unmatched - you feel it in every city, every neighborhood, all around the world," said Jim Salerno, Chief Brand Officer, Carvel. "With matches happening in our backyards in New York, New Jersey, and Miami, we wanted Carvel to be right in the middle of that. By drawing inspiration from international flavors, we're giving our fans a taste of something new and worldly, while offering something familiar and comforting to those visiting from abroad. Ice cream is universal, and so is this moment."

Soccer Cake for Every Watch Party

No watch party is complete without a Carvel cake. Carvel's limited-edition soccer-themed ice cream cake brings the celebration to kickoff and well beyond. Perfect for every half-time, extra time, and victory moment, the Soccer Ball cake is available at participating shoppes and online through Carvel.com.

The Passport to Flavor collection is available at participating Carvel shoppes nationwide through August 3, 2026. Take your taste buds on a world tour and grab a Passport to Flavor treat today.

For more information and to find a location near you, visit Carvel.com.

About Carvel®

Carvel® Ice Cream, founded in 1934, is the United States' first retail ice cream franchise. It has become one of the most beloved and recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft serve ice cream and hand-dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. As of March 29, 2026, the Atlanta-based Carvel has over 400 locations in 18 countries and territories. Join Fudgie Fanatics Rewards for exclusive offers. For more information, visit carvel.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

* Must purchase each of the five flavors between June 3 through - August 3. The free small Carvelanche® can be redeemed between September 8 through October 11.

SOURCE Carvel