Carvel® is encouraging sweet treat lovers to upgrade their storm this summer with the new Carvelanche® recipe, fully loaded with toppings blended from top to bottom

ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carvel®, the original inventor of soft serve ice cream, is kicking off the summer by relaunching one of its most beloved menu items – the Carvelanche. Starting May 12, fans can experience an avalanche of flavor in the new recipe for the Carvelanche®, the ultimate treat for those who seek the comfort of a classic treat, loaded with craveable mix-in toppings.

Carvel® Turns Up the Forecast with the Relaunch of the Iconic Carvelanche® – Thicker, Creamier, and More Customizable

The Carvelanche offers what other mix-in desserts promise but rarely deliver. The new recipe perfectly layers Carvel's signature real soft serve ice cream and premium toppings with an optimized blending process to create the perfect bite, every bite.

The Power of Personalization: 7 Million Possibilities

Carvel has created a playground for your taste buds by highlighting a "Build Your Own" (BYO) experience – offering guests the ability to pick any soft serve flavor and toppings to mix it up, creating their unique Carvelanche treat. With 7 million potential combinations with toppings like Carvel Crunchies® and various candies, nuts, and fruits, guests could try a different Carvelanche® every day for the next 19,165 years and never have the same treat twice.

While every Carvelanche® is fully customizable with a variety of soft serve flavors and toppings, guests can also order from a lineup of popular classics guests know, love, and will crave long after the last bite, including:

Carvel Crunchies ® Carvelanche ® : The Original Soft Serve ® blended with iconic Carvel Crunchies ® for a perfectly crunchy treat.

: The Original Soft Serve blended with iconic Carvel Crunchies for a perfectly crunchy treat. Cake Mix Carvelanche ® : Blended with cake mix and confetti sprinkles for a nostalgic, celebratory twist.

: Blended with cake mix and confetti sprinkles for a nostalgic, celebratory twist. Cookie Dough Carvelanche ® : Featuring chunks of cookie dough for a rich, doughy indulgence.

: Featuring chunks of cookie dough for a rich, doughy indulgence. Reese's ® Peanut Butter Cups Carvelanche ® : The ultimate sweet and savory combo.

: The ultimate sweet and savory combo. Oreo ® Carvelanche ® : Blended with Oreo ® pieces for creamy, cookies-and-cream perfection.

: Blended with Oreo pieces for creamy, cookies-and-cream perfection. M&M's® Carvelanche®: Featuring crunchy M&M's® for pops of chocolate in every bite.

"Whether you're looking for ice cream with nostalgic flavors, something packed with toppings, or an out-of-the-box creation, the new Carvelanche® offers a sweet treat with premium quality and endless variety," said Jim Salerno, Chief Brand Officer, Carvel. "We've listened to our fans to create a product that they can't find anywhere else and that delivers the perfect amount of soft serve ice cream and toppings in every single bite."

The new Carvelanche® is available at participating Carvel shoppes nationwide. To celebrate, Carvel is offering a limited‑time delivery promotion on Saturday, May 16. Guests ordering through DoorDash, Grubhub, and UberEats who spend $10 will receive a FREE Small Carvelanche*.

Fans are encouraged to visit their local shoppe to experience "Summer's Hottest Treat" and share their custom creations on social media.

For more information and to find a location near you, visit Carvel.com.

About Carvel®

Carvel® Ice Cream, founded in 1934, is the United States' first retail ice cream franchise. It has become one of the most beloved and recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft serve ice cream and hand-dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. As of March 29, 2026, the Atlanta-based Carvel has over 400 locations in 18 countries and territories. Join Fudgie Fanatics Rewards for exclusive offers. For more information, visit carvel.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

*On 5/16/26, enjoy one (1) Small Carvelanche on us with an order of $10+ (excluding taxes,fees, & tip) when ordering Carvel through DoorDash,UberEats, and GrubHub from participating locations. Carvel has the right to end or modify the offer at any time without prior notice. Offer automatically applied at checkout. One use per transaction. Not valid with any other offer or reward. Fees and taxes may apply; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

SOURCE Carvel