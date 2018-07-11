Carvel® To Surprise Fans With A Special Treat During The Month Of September

Carvel ice cream cakes are a family tradition with many of the brands' longtime fans. In fact, birthday cakes are our most popular cakes. During a month when celebrations are abundant, Carvel hopes this surprise gift card will inspire even more people to make a Carvel ice cream cake part of their birthday tradition.

"Our beloved brand has been a part of Americans' birthday celebrations for over 84 years, so who else would be more trusted to deliver the most perfect celebratory cake. With so many of our fans having September birthdays, we wanted to show our appreciation by surprising them with an ice cream treat on us," said Scott Colwell, president of Carvel.

A spoonful of Carvel ice cream with that iconic crunch brings back a lifetime of birthday memories. So whether you're looking for a crunchies-filled Fudgie the Whale® or an edible image cake with a nostalgic photo of the birthday boy or girl, Carvel will make it a birthday to remember. While vanilla and chocolate are the most popular flavors for Carvel ice cream cakes, the cakes are easily customizable and can be made with any flavor of soft ice cream available in Carvel shoppes.

The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and scooped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently operates over 400 franchised and food service locations.

*Stiles studied 20 years of birth data from 1994 to 2014, recorded by the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics and the U.S. Social Security Administration.

SOURCES:

Matt Stiles' Research: http://thedailyviz.com/2016/09/17/how-common-is-your-birthday-dailyviz/

