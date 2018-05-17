Carver Bancorp Addresses Recent Market Activity In The Company's Common Stock

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CARV), the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, has noted increased trading activity in the Company's stock. While the Company's general policy is not to comment on market rumors or speculation, including market activities, the Company confirms that it has not taken any corporate action that would explain the trading activity and is not in possession of any material, non-public information that would prompt the trading activity. Further, to the Company's knowledge, no insiders have sold or acquired any of the Company's shares recently. The Company is committed to working with regulatory agencies and professionals to insure a fair and efficient market for its securities.
About Carver Bancorp, Inc.
Carver Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Carver was founded in 1948 to serve African-American communities whose residents, businesses, and institutions had limited access to mainstream financial services. In light of its mission to promote economic development and revitalize underserved communities, Carver has been designated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury as a community development financial institution. Carver is the largest African- and Caribbean-American managed bank in the United States, with nine full-service branches in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.carverbank.com.
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, risks and uncertainties. More information about these factors, risks and uncertainties is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
