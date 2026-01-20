Carver Bancorp, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB: CARV), the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will take place on May 21, 2026. The Company will provide additional details regarding the Annual Meeting in due course.

In addition, stockholders wishing to bring business before the Annual Meeting or to nominate a person for election to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") at the Annual Meeting must submit timely notice thereof to the Company in order for such matters to be considered at the Annual Meeting. The Company's Second Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws") set forth when a stockholder must provide notice to the Company of nominations and other business proposals that the stockholder wants to bring before the Annual Meeting (the "Notice"). In accordance with the Bylaws, if the date of the Annual Meeting is on or after the anniversary of the previous year's annual meeting, the Notice must be delivered to or received by the Secretary of the Company on or before February 20, 2026, which is the date ninety days in advance of the Annual Meeting. The Notice requirements, contained in Article II, Sections 11 and 13 of the Bylaws, generally prescribe the procedures that a stockholder must follow if the stockholder intends (i) to nominate a person for election to the Board at the Annual Meeting or (ii) to propose other business to be considered by stockholders at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders wishing to make such nominations and/or proposals must also satisfy the other requirements set forth in the Bylaws.

About Carver Bancorp, Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: CARV) is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Headquartered in Harlem, NY, Carver was founded in 1948 to serve historically underserved communities in New York whose residents, businesses, and institutions had limited access to mainstream financial services. The U.S. Treasury Department has designated Carver as a Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") because of its community-focused banking services and dedication to its local community's economic viability and revitalization. Carver is one of the largest African- and Caribbean-American-managed banks in the United States. Carver's online banking presence includes consumer checking and savings accounts across nine states, from Massachusetts to Virginia and Washington, DC. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.carverbank.com. Be sure to connect with Carver on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

