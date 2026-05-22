Carver Bancorp, Inc. Stockholders Elect Keith Mestrich and Donald Felix to Board of Directors at Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carver Bancorp, Inc. ("Carver" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CARV), the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank," a certified Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") and designated Minority Depository Institution ("MDI")), today announced that stockholders have elected both of the Company's director nominees – Keith Mestrich and Donald Felix – to the Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") held May 21, 2026. Each of Carver's nominees received more than 90% of the votes cast.

"We want to thank our stockholders for their continued engagement and support," said Lewis Jones, Chairperson of the Carver Bancorp Board. "Carver's Board and leadership team are fully committed to the successful execution of the transformation plan already underway. That plan's primary objective is to drive long-term, sustainable value while fulfilling Carver's mission to empower everyday New Yorkers to achieve their financial goals. We look forward to welcoming both Keith and Don to the Board and delivering on our commitments to stockholders and the communities we serve."

About Carver Bancorp, Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: CARV) is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a Harlem-based community bank committed to meeting the financial needs of everyday New Yorkers who are working hard to get ahead and supporting the vitality of the neighborhoods it serves by delivering accessible financial services to individuals and small- to mid-sized businesses. Through its online banking platform and physical branches, Carver serves customers across nine states, from Massachusetts to Virginia, including Washington, D.C.

Founded in 1948 to address barriers to financial access, Carver has a long-standing legacy of serving historically under-resourced communities. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has designated Carver as both a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a Minority Depository Institution (MDI) in recognition of its leadership in advancing financial inclusion and local economic empowerment.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.carverbank.com. Be sure to connect with Carver on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

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SOURCE Carver Bancorp, Inc.