Veteran banking regulator brings 25+ years of OCC experience to support Carver's strategic transformation.

The appointment reinforces Carver's commitment to operational excellence and risk management as the Bank accelerates its transformation and growth strategy.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARV), the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and designated Minority Depository Institution (MDI), today announced the appointment of Jason Sisack as Senior Enterprise Risk Management Advisor, reporting directly to President and CEO Donald Felix. Mr. Sisack brings more than 25 years of regulatory expertise from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), where he most recently served as Assistant Deputy Comptroller for the Atlanta and NYC Field Offices.

Jason’s appointment strengthens our leadership team at a critical juncture - Donald Felix Post this Carver Bancorp, Inc. Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jason Sisack, Former OCC Executive, as Senior Enterprise Risk Management Advisor to the CEO

In his new role, Mr. Sisack will apply his experience in supervision, regulation, and industry engagement to help advance Carver's strategic initiatives focused on enhanced risk management, asset quality, balance sheet strategies, and sustainable profitability. His appointment comes as Carver accelerates its transformation, bringing fresh momentum to its mission of financially empowering everyday New Yorkers.

"Jason's appointment strengthens our leadership team at a critical juncture," said Donald Felix, President and CEO of Carver Bancorp, Inc. "His regulatory background and track record of working with bank CEOs and boards nationally will be essential as we build our operational capabilities and accelerate growth. Jason brings deep technical expertise in governance, financial and non-financial risk management, and community banking strategies—exactly what we need as we navigate the challenges facing many community banks today."

Before joining Carver, Mr. Sisack served as Assistant Deputy Comptroller for both the Atlanta and NYC Field Offices at the OCC from 2015 to 2025, where he led large examiner teams and shaped national policy across critical areas of bank supervision. His career at the OCC also included roles as Assistant Lead Expert for Midsize and Regional Bank Capital Markets and Risk Specialist in Market Policy in Washington, DC, following his start with the OCC NYC Field Office in 1999.

"I'm excited to join Carver at this transformative moment," said Jason Sisack, Senior Enterprise Risk Management Advisor. "After 25 years evaluating and assessing banks for the OCC, the opportunity to work alongside Don Felix to strengthen and modernize an urban community bank serving New York City was truly compelling. This felt like the right time to embrace a new challenge—to directly shape and enhance a bank's operations from within. Throughout my tenure at the OCC, I've witnessed firsthand how community banks drive economic growth and expand financial access. I look forward to partnering with the Carver team to strengthen our risk framework while maintaining our unwavering focus on serving New Yorkers who are working hard to get ahead."

Mr. Sisack holds a B.A. in Economics from Rutgers University and a Premium Fintech certification from Harvard Business School.

About Carver Bancorp, Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a Harlem-based community bank committed to meeting the financial needs of everyday New Yorkers who are working hard to get ahead and supporting the vitality of the neighborhoods it serves by delivering accessible financial services to individuals and small- to mid-sized businesses. Through its online banking platform and physical branches, Carver serves customers across nine states, from Massachusetts to Virginia, including Washington, D.C.

Founded in 1948 to address barriers to financial access, Carver has a long-standing legacy of serving historically under-resourced communities. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has designated Carver as both a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a Minority Depository Institution (MDI) in recognition of its leadership in advancing financial inclusion and local economic empowerment.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.carverbank.com. Be sure to connect with Carver on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, risks, and uncertainties. More information about these factors, risks, and uncertainties is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media:

Michael Herley for Carver

203.308.1409

[email protected]

Investors:

[email protected]

SOURCE Carver Bancorp, Inc.