Carver Edison's Cashless Participation™ Now Supported By E*TRADE Corporate Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carver Edison, a New York City-based financial technology firm that helps companies and employees build wealth together, has announced that its Cashless Participation™ technology is now available to all public companies who use E*TRADE Corporate Services to manage their Employee Stock Purchase Plans (ESPPs). The announcement reflects a major advancement in helping employees nationwide access company-sponsored stock plans.

Cashless Participation will be supported by E*TRADE's industry-leading platform1, Equity Edge Online®, allowing administrators to seamlessly reconcile and process purchases for ESPPs with Cashless Participation. Notably, Carver Edison's technology can now also be offered internationally.

"Our technology rewards companies and creates meaningful opportunity for employees at all levels," noted Aaron Shapiro, founder of Carver Edison. "We are thrilled to be working with E*TRADE, an industry pioneer who shares our innovative spirit and commitment to helping plan sponsors and participants grow together."

Cashless Participation is an enhancement to ESPPs that allows employees to maximize their ESPP contributions with limited payroll deductions. Participating employees own more shares than they would otherwise have been able to afford without seeing their paychecks shrink.

For more details about Carver Edison, please visit www.carveredison.com .

About Carver Edison

Carver Edison is a New York City-based financial technology company committed to revolutionizing Employee Stock Purchase Plans (ESPPs). Carver Edison works with public companies to increase stock plan participation rates through its Cashless Participation™ technology and education platform, Carbon™. The company is backed by leading Fintech entrepreneurs and executives including Eli Broverman, co-founder of Betterment, Jeff Cruttenden, co-founder of Acorns, as well as leading industry executives.



1

As of June 14, 2019, Group Five Stock Plan Administration Benchmark Study and Financial Reporting Benchmark Study rated Equity Edge Online

®

highest in Loyalty and Overall Satisfaction for the eighth consecutive year (2012–2019) among all plan sponsors who use a commercial system to manage the recordkeeping of their stock plans in-house. E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. was rated #1 in overall satisfaction for brokerage services (offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC) three years in a row in the same study. All other claims also included in the 2019 study. Group Five, LLC is not affiliated with E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. or the E*TRADE Financial family of companies.

