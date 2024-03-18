CARVER ROAD HOSPITALITY TO DEBUT SEAMARK SEAFOOD & COCKTAILS AT ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR APRIL 12

Noted hospitality leader and Boston native Sean Christie returns to New England with inaugural seafood concept

BOSTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carver Road Hospitality , an investor, developer, operator, and marketer of top-tier hospitality concepts, is set to make its inaugural expansion into New England on April 12, 2024 with the debut of Seamark Seafood & Cocktails at Encore Boston Harbor , the region's premier luxury resort and casino. A contemporary interpretation of New England's timeless seafood dining experience, Seamark blends tradition with innovation, highlighted by Carver Road Hospitality's signature service excellence and commitment to culinary mastery.

THE CULINARY PROGRAM: With a focus on elevated New England seafood and a unique pier-to-plate concept, Seamark's culinary program will be skillfully helmed by James Beard award-winning Chef Michael Schlow . Schlow will continue to highlight Carver Road Hospitality's commitment to elevated-yet-friendly hospitality while working with the culinary team to implement a menu that captivates and delights Seamark guests. He will lead Seamark's culinary team and help to develop signature, seafood-centric recipes that showcase New England's coastal bounty while appealing to the varied palates of Encore Boston Harbor guests from both near and far.

THE BEVERAGE PROGRAM: Expertly curated by Carver Road Hospitality's Vice President of Beverage & Hospitality Culture Francesco Lafranconi, Seamark's cocktail program draws from lore and legend intertwined with New England's seafaring history. The beverage menu will offer a wide variety of beer and wine, alongside a selection of classic and signature cocktails. Guests will have the opportunity to explore ports of call around the globe, featuring spirits and flavors collected oceans away.

THE DESIGN: Situated adjacent to the resort's majestic Garden Lobby and across from the stunning ferris wheel, the welcoming and luxurious restaurant is designed by the award-winning architecture and design firm The Rockwell Group. The chic and nautically-inspired space will include an 82-seat main dining room, a 30-seat alcove dining room, 41-seat showcase bar and lounge, 34-seat outdoor terrace, 21-seat corridor terrace, and 16-seat private dining room. Hues of blue intertwined with whites and creams will invoke the feel of being close to the sea.

THE SPEAKEASY: Hidden behind the rear wall of Seamark, Old Wives' Tale will be a concealed speakeasy featuring a specialty food and drink menu alongside intriguing antiques and gadgets that add a unique element of detail to this secret space. From the oceanic glassware to creative garnishes, every detail has been carefully curated to immerse guests in the mystique of the sea while mixologists craft a collection of cocktails that pay homage to the essence of the ocean. To complement the captivating flavors, Old Wives' Tale will offer a thoughtfully curated selection of small plates featuring fresh seafood delicacies.

THE SERVICE: Seamark's front-of-the-house service and operations will be led by industry veteran Evan Lopez , who will serve as General Manger. Lopez will bring the premier level of hospitality that Vegas has become synonymous with to Seamark through the skilled service elements and personal touches that he and his staff will incorporate into every guest's visit.

"Seamark is not only an important expansion for Carver Road Hospitality but it's also very personal for me," says Carver Road Hospitality co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Sean Christie. "As a Boston native, I got my start and worked in the food and beverage industry in the area for years before moving to Las Vegas. And, during my time as a Wynn executive, I saw the Encore Boston Harbor site secured and watched the property develop and evolve, so it's all come full circle," says Christie.

Dining reservations will be available beginning March 14. Additional details and updates can be viewed at seamarkencore.com and via the restaurant's social media channels @SeamarkEncore. For more information about Carver Road Hospitality concepts, visit linktr.ee/carverroadhospitality .

About Carver Road Hospitality

Carver Road Hospitality is an investor, developer, operator and marketer of premier hospitality concepts founded by award-winning hospitality executive Sean Christie and real estate, media, and marketing executive Nelson Famadas. In December 2021, the company debuted in Las Vegas with Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas. Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club opened soon followed in downtown Salt Lake City. The reimagined Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar concept opened at Arizona's State Farm Stadium in 2022 and Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in June 2023. Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room and Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge debuted at the new CIVILIAN hotel in New York City in fall 2022. In Spring 2023, Carver Road entered a strategic partnership with Casa Playa, the coast Mexican restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas. Seamark Seafood & Cocktails debuts April 2024 at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, MA. The company is also an investor in the award-winning and fast-growing Emmy Squared Pizza with 21 locations across the country. Carver Road Hospitality is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami and New York City. For additional information, visit linktr.ee/carverroadhospitality .

About Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor, a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel, features more than 210,000 square-feet of gaming space, over 2,700 slot machines, nearly 200 table games and a state-of-the-art sportsbook. Situated on the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, and connected to Boston Harbor, Encore Boston Harbor boasts 671 spacious hotel rooms, a Forbes Five-Star spa, salon and fitness center, specialty retail shops, a variety of dining and lounge venues, including Forbes Four-Star rated Rare Steakhouse and more than 50,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting spaces. The grounds feature a six-acre Harborwalk with pedestrian and bicycle paths that provide access to the waterfront, an event lawn, public art, and ornate floral displays. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The casino offers free self-parking for all guests seven days a week.

Encore Boston Harbor is a proud partner of the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, and New England Revolution. For more information, visit encorebostonharbor.com or follow Encore Boston Harbor on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

