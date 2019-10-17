"Carving out" a moment in history: The residents of New Mexico will gather in Los Alamos on October 26 to attempt to "smash" the world's record for the most people carving pumpkins simultaneously

The event, organized by the Los Alamos Arts Council, a local nonprofit organization, aims to celebrate the state's diverse community and encourage a sense of togetherness by holding what could be the world's biggest pumpkin carving party. The previous 2013 world record of 1,060 people carving pumpkins simultaneously is held by the neighboring New Mexico town of Rio Rancho.

"We've all heard about smashing pumpkins, but we're attempting to smash the world record and carve out a moment in history by joining together with our friends, families and neighbors across the great state of New Mexico and enjoy a super fun afternoon of pumpkin carving," said Steve Bublitz, a representative of the Los Alamos Arts Council and the Master of the Pumpkin Carving Ceremonies. "To achieve our goal, we are grateful to Pumpkin Masters for generously donating 1,400 pumpkin carving kits, enabling each participate to create his or her own masterpiece."

Pumpkin Masters is the original pumpkin carving kit that has been helping millions of Americans transform ordinary pumpkins into amazing masterpieces for over 30 years. The All in One Kit, which the residents of New Mexico will be using in their attempt for the world record, has everything you need to carve the perfect pumpkin from awesome designs, easy to follow instructions and specially made tools – all in an easy, fun, and safe way! Pumpkin masters will also be giving away 1400 free battery-operated Flickering Tealights, which will enable each participant to light up their carved pumpkin safely.

"We are proud to support the residents of New Mexico and the Los Alamos Arts Council in this exciting attempt to break the world record," said Jennifer Ivory, associate director of seasonal brands at Signature Brands. "Given the artistic mission of the Los Alamos Arts Council, our sponsorship is a natural fit. Our easy-to-use tools and patterns enable carvers of all ages to create expert results so that everyone can embrace their inner artist, whether they're gathering in downtown Los Alamos or hosting a fun pumpkin carving party at home with friends and family."

Later that evening, the Los Alamos Arts Council's annual Pumpkin Glow event will be held from 6 pm to 9 pm MDT, where participants will drop off their carved pumpkins in the afternoon and return after dark to view a multitude of glowing gourds. It will be a "spooktacular" sight, and thanks to tools from Pumpkin Masters, each participant has the opportunity to create a post-worthy pumpkin. Carvers in Los Alamos and across the country can tag @pumpkinmasters to share to share their amazing creations.

For information on more innovative tools, patterns, and design ideas, please go to http://www.pumpkinmasters.com/

Residents of New Mexico are welcome to purchase tickets for the event. Each participant will receive a complimentary All in One Kit from Pumpkin Masters. For more information, please click here.

About Pumpkin Masters

Pumpkin Masters®, based in Ocala, Florida, is the creator of the world's first pumpkin carving kit that makes it fun and easy to create intricate, decorative pumpkin designs in a safe way. Since its introduction, the Pumpkin Masters carving kit has changed the way millions of Americans celebrate Halloween by embracing their "inner artist" to create one of a kind masterpieces. With easy to follow instructions, variety of patterns (from ghosts to witches and more!) and tools specially made to carve pumpkins, Pumpkin Masters provides everything needed so any carver – from "it's my first time" to "carving enthusiast" - can get expert results in a safe and easy way. Today, Pumpkin Masters continues the tradition of innovation with a full product line including carving tools, lighting, decorations, trick-or-treat accessories, and more.

About The Los Alamos Arts Council (LAAC)

LAAC, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Los Alamos, New Mexico, promotes lifelong engagement in the arts through education and community partnerships. The LAAC serves as a catalyst for economic, social, and cultural growth, and its activities aim to bring together the diverse segments of the community.

SOURCE Pumpkin Masters