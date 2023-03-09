Cary Medical Management Selected By North Carolina's Largest Federally Qualified Health Center to Deliver Comprehensive Value-Based Care Technology & Services

Multi-year agreement includes full-service value-based care management of 31,000 North Carolina patients

CARY, N.C. and FAISON, N.C., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cary Medical Management (CMM), a pioneer in transforming traditional primary care into high-performing, technology-enabled, value-based care (VBC) clinics, and Goshen Medical Center (GMC), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in North Carolina with 38 sites and 80 healthcare providers in Eastern Carolina, today announced a multi-year partnership for CMM to implement their proven VBC technologies and services. Under the agreement, 31,000 North Carolina patients that are covered under VBC payer contracts, including Medicare, Medicaid, and commercially insured patients, will receive enhanced healthcare services provided by CMM.

"We're taking a giant leap into the value-based care world and have a substantial number of patients that need extra help to remain healthy," says Greg Bounds, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Goshen. "We needed a partner with a track record of providing rapid care quality improvement and delivering substantial amounts of shared savings quickly. That's why we selected CMM."

Under VBC agreements with payers, healthcare organizations are rewarded for the quality of care provided to patients, rather than the quantity of care provided. CMM specializes in helping healthcare organizations succeed under these agreements using a portfolio of best-in-class technologies and services. The agreement with Goshen will include the deployment of the following innovative solutions:

Smartlink Health Solutions , a pioneer in bidirectional health data exchange via the user interface (UI ), will deploy CMM's patent-pending VBC technology solutions. These solutions leverage North Carolina's Health Information Exchange (HIE) to capture all hospital discharges, deliver timely notice to primary care providers of serious diagnoses and interacting medication from specialists, and identify interacting diseases for risk adjustment. Smartlink also supports Goshen's quality initiatives using its Quality Dashboard to identify care gaps earlier.

Managing Care Solutions (MCS), recently acquired by CMM , will deliver quality improvement and case management services. Equipped with advanced technology, including knowledge-based patient engagement protocols, MCS is nationally renowned for its population health management expertise, its legacy spanning 15 years and serving 1.5 million Medicare and Medicaid patients coast to coast.

, Infina Connect's referral management platform, Intelligent Care Coordinator (ICC), will be used to coordinate care between primary care within the GMC provider network, including specialists from Raleigh/Durham to the coastal area. Access to high-value specialists has been shown to improve outcomes and lower total medical cost. ICC is currently in use by 2,000 providers in NC.

"We're delighted to partner with GMC on their value-based care journey," said Siu Tong, Ph.D., chief executive officer of CMM. "Pre-COVID, our clinics' accountable care organization achieved the lowest total medical cost in the country. With our unique portfolio of innovative technologies combined with years of service delivery experience, we're ready to share our expertise to help improve health for larger populations."

About Cary Medical Management

Cary Medical Management, LLC (CMM), is a Management Service Organization (MSO) specializing in rolling up independent clinics to become tech-enabled, high-performance primary care practices. It developed innovative healthcare technologies to enable clinics to deliver high-quality care with a substantial reduction in total medical cost and increased provider productivity. CMM acquired Managing Care Solutions to deliver care management services to its portfolio clinics for value-based care delivery.

www.carymso.com

About Goshen Medical Center

Goshen Medical Center, Inc. (GMC) is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization as well as a federally qualified community and migrant health center organization that has served the residents of eastern North Carolina since 1979. It is the largest community health center system in North Carolina. During the last three years, GMC has served over 110,000 patients and provided over 250,000 annual medical, dental, and behavioral health visits across thirty-eight (38) service delivery locations, including Duplin, Sampson Wayne, Brunswick, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Onslow, and Richmond counties. www.goshenmedical.org

About Smartlink Health Solutions

Smartlink Health Solutions is an innovator in healthcare IT integration. Smartlink's integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) enables rapid, affordable integration between healthcare IT and other systems via the user interface. Smartlink also provides a comprehensive care management platform for Medicare's value-based fee-for-service programs and COVID-19 case management. For more information, visit www.smartlinkhealth.com

About Infina Connect

Infina Connect is the leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) referral coordination solutions and the first to be adopted by a majority of providers across a major metropolitan area. Infina Connect enables providers to optimize the placement of referrals within high-value networks and electronically perform closed-loop referrals to coordinate patient care, improve patient health, and maximize revenue. For more information, visit www.infinaconnect.com.

Media Contact

April Koontz

[email protected]

919-674-8411

SOURCE Cary Medical Management