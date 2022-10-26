Cary, NC Primary Care Clinic, Generations Family Practice, Expands Services to North Raleigh

The clinic expands its high performance on value-based care initiatives to other parts of the triangle.

CARY, N.C., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cary Medical Management (CCM), a physicians managing service organization, announced that Generations Family Practice, the flagship clinic under its management, has opened a new location in North Raleigh. This location will be the eighth clinic in the Generations network managed by CMM.

Generations Family Practice North Ridge

The new clinic, Generations Family Practice - North Ridge, replaced an internal medicine group previously located at 6729 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, North Carolina, 27615. In addition to its name, the clinic carries the Generations Family Practice brand, delivering excellence in patient care and customer service. As an extension of the Cary location branch, the medical director is also Justin Glodowski, D.O. Recently voted the best doctor in Cary Magazine's annual Maggy Awards, Dr. Glodowski is a family medicine doctor and doctor of osteopathic medicine.

" The 2022 Kenan Institute's American Growth Project ranked Raleigh and Durham the 4th fastest-growing cities in the U.S.," said CMM co-founder and CEO Siu Tong, Ph.D. This growth adds even more pressure to an already strained medical system. We're excited to add a new clinic under our management and look forward to helping the Generations team provide the best care possible to North Raleigh residents."

Generations Family Practice - North Ridge offers services to people of all ages. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 am - 5 pm and accepts various insurances. For a complete list of accepted insurers, visit www.generationsfamilypractice.com .

About Generations Family Practice

Generations Family Practice, P.A., was established in 2005 in Cary, NC, and has grown from a two-person medical practice to the Patient-Centered Medical Home that it is today. Generations Family Practice offers comprehensive primary medical care, from Well-Baby care to Geriatrics and everything in between. Recently ranked one of the region's top 3 family care clinics, they have a strong foundation in value-based care and provide the highest quality care before hours, after hours, and on the weekends. www.generationsfamilypractice.com .

About Cary Medical Management

Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives of leading healthcare technology companies with a vision to drive home the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based-care" promised by the Affordable Care Act. CMM's role is to leverage its wealth of healthcare experience and strong financial backing to ensure its portfolio clinics succeed in the new era of healthcare quality and value. www.carymso.com/

