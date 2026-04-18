Leadership Transition Positions CAS Holdings for Continued Growth and Customer-Focused Innovation

FRANKLIN, Mass., April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS Holdings, a leader in industrial automation distribution, engineering, and integration, is pleased to announce that Patrick McDermott has been named Chief Executive Officer.

McDermott previously served as President and Chief Revenue Officer, where he played a key role in driving growth across the organization, strengthening customer relationships, and leading teams with a clear focus on execution and results.

CAS Holdings Appoints Patrick McDermott as Chief Executive Officer

In his new role as CEO, McDermott will lead CAS Holdings into its next phase of growth, building on the company's strong foundation and continued commitment to delivering value to customers, partners, and employees.

"I'm honored to step into the role of CEO at CAS Holdings," said McDermott. "Over the past year, I've had the opportunity to work alongside an incredible team, support our customers, and help drive the growth of our organization. I'm excited to build on that momentum as we move into our next chapter."

CAS Holdings, through its divisions including iAutomation and RND Automation, delivers a full spectrum of industrial automation solutions – from product distribution and technical support to custom machine building and system integration. Serving OEM machine builders and end-users, the company brings deep expertise in motion control, robotics, and vision, along with value-added capabilities such as kitting, sub-assembly, panel building, and turnkey automation systems, acting as an extension of its customers' engineering and production teams.

McDermott's leadership will focus on advancing CAS Holdings' strategic initiatives, strengthening its market position, and continuing to deliver innovative automation solutions that support customers across a wide range of industries.

"We have a strong foundation, a talented team, and a clear direction. I'm looking forward to what we'll accomplish together," McDermott said. "Our focus remains on supporting our customers with responsive, local expertise, strong supplier partnerships, and the engineering and production capabilities they rely on to keep their operations running and growing."

About Complete Automation Solutions Holdings

Complete Automation Solutions Holdings (CAS Holdings) is dedicated to empowering industrial automation companies, including those in the packaging industry, to achieve optimal efficiency and success. With a diverse portfolio encompassing industrial distribution, panel building and assembly, system integration, and robotics, CAS Holdings provides comprehensive packaging machines and solutions tailored to meet industry needs. The company prioritizes strong partnerships, expert engineering, and innovative solutions, ensuring sustainable practices and continuous improvement. CAS Holdings envisions a future where its transformative automation solutions redefine industry standards and drive growth. Committed to transparency and collaboration, CAS Holdings aims to be the most trusted partner in the automation sector.

Press Contact:

Erika Jacques

508-838-8012

http://www.iautomation.com/

SOURCE CAS Holdings, Inc.