CASA ANGELINA ANNOUNCES 2026 SEASON REOPENING AND INTRODUCES NEW PLACE-DRIVEN PROGRAMMING

Boutique luxury hotel in Praiano, Italy unveils place-driven programming rooted in local heritage, sustainability, and slow travel

PRAIANO, Italy, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Angelina , the design-forward boutique hotel set on the cliffs of Praiano on Italy's Amalfi Coast, announces its reopening for the 2026 season on March 28, 2026. The 36-room luxury hideaway returns with new cultural, hands-on, and immersive experiences that connect guests more deeply to the landscapes, traditions, and communities of the Amalfi Coast. Positioned between Positano and Amalfi, Praiano offers a quieter, more authentic alternative to the region's busiest towns. Casa Angelina continues to define luxury through simplicity, intuitive service, and immersive, location-specific programming rooted in Southern Italy's living heritage.

Lounge in luxury under Casa Angelina's lemon pergola, a beloved symbol of the Amalfi Coast.

2026 Offerings at Casa Angelina – Praiano:

Multi-Generational Amalfi Coast Experiences: A curated menu of private yachting, coastal hikes, cooking classes, art workshops, shopping, and foraging experiences designed for families and travelers of all ages, encouraging shared discovery and meaningful time together.

A curated menu of private yachting, coastal hikes, cooking classes, art workshops, shopping, and foraging experiences designed for families and travelers of all ages, encouraging shared discovery and meaningful time together. Ancient Lantern Fishing Experience : Guests join a local fisherman aboard a traditional lampare boat for a nighttime fishing excursion along the Amalfi Coast. The experience culminates in a sea-to-table cooking session with the Executive Chef, transforming the catch into a seasonal coastal dish.

: Guests join a local fisherman aboard a traditional lampare boat for a nighttime fishing excursion along the Amalfi Coast. The experience culminates in a sea-to-table cooking session with the Executive Chef, transforming the catch into a seasonal coastal dish. Bobbin Lacemaking with Local Artisans: An intimate, hands-on workshop introducing guests to the historic Amalfi Coast craft of bobbin lacemaking, preserving regional artistry and cultural identity.

An intimate, hands-on workshop introducing guests to the historic Amalfi Coast craft of bobbin lacemaking, preserving regional artistry and cultural identity. Tammurriata: A Dance of the Amalfi Coast: Known as the "dance on the drum," led by a local instructor, this passionate, rhythmic folk tradition is deeply rooted in Southern Italy's agricultural heritage.

Known as the "dance on the drum," led by a local instructor, this passionate, rhythmic folk tradition is deeply rooted in Southern Italy's agricultural heritage. Paper & Memory: Casa Angelina guests craft handmade Amalfi paper, creating a personal written keepsake that connects memory, heritage, and artisanal tradition.

These additions further Casa Angelina's commitment to responsible hospitality and regional culinary traditions. Open March 28 through November 1, 2026. For details or reservations, visit www.casangelina.com or contact [email protected] .

About Casa Angelina

Casa Angelina is a luxury boutique hotel in Praiano on Italy's Amalfi Coast overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. The hotel blends contemporary design with coastal views, destination-inspired dining, and curated cultural and wellness experiences. Guests enjoy yacht excursions, beach access, and private local tastings. Casa Angelina is a member of Leading Hotels of the World, Virtuoso, and American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts.

