Casa Auto Group Announces Acquisition of Borman Autoplex, Expanding Automotive Retail Footprint in Las Cruces, NM

Casa Auto Group

02 Oct, 2023, 15:40 ET

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Casa Auto Group is proud to announce the acquisition of the Borman Autoplex in Las Cruces, NM, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, and Mazda dealerships. Located on Boutz Road near I-10 since 1986, the Autoplex is known for having over 20 acres of vehicle inventory, among the largest dealerships in the Southwest. The Casa Auto Group is family-owned and locally operated by CEO Ronnie Lowenfield, President Justin Lowenfield, and General Council Luke Lowenfield, whose family has been a pillar of the Borderland community for generations. The Autoplex was founded by Frank Borman, 95, a former astronaut who served as the commander of the Apollo 8 Mission, the first to orbit the moon.

Casa Auto Group owners (shown left to right): CEO, Ronnie Lowenfield, President, Justin Lowenfield, and General Council, Luke Lowenfield.
Ronnie Lowenfield stated, "The acquisition of Borman Autoplex marks a significant milestone for Casa Auto Group. Our mission has always been to redefine the car business by serving others, doing what's right, and valuing people. The Casa Autoplex provides us with an opportunity to extend our steadfast commitment to unparalleled customer service and meaningful community engagement to the people of Las Cruces. As we integrate this new venture into our existing operations, customers can expect the same high-quality experience they've come to associate with the Casa Auto Group name, and Autoplex shoppers should expect a seamless transition."

The Casa Auto Group got its start in 1969 when Wally Lowenfield purchased the store that would become Casa Ford Lincoln, in El Paso, TX. The Auto Group expanded in 1984 with the addition of Casa Nissan. More recently, the third generation of Lowenfield management has achieved exponential growth, starting with the addition of Casa Kia, in 2016. Casa grew to include Buick GMC in 2021, and the following year added Chevrolet, Toyota, Honda, and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Alamogordo, NM. With the addition of the Casa Autoplex, Casa now offers 15 major brands with coast-to-coast delivery and free delivery of any brand within 100 miles of any location.

As Casa Auto Group fortifies its expanding presence across the Southwest, it remains resolute in its commitment to exceed customer expectations while contributing meaningfully to the communities in which it operates. They have made a big impact in El Paso and Alamogordo, with Casa's sponsorships and support of charitable events and organizations. This will soon be felt in the Las Cruces Community as well.

