CASA AZUL ANNOUNCES PLAYA PACK WITH NEW TEQUILA SODA FLAVORS AND WELCOMES FOUR-TIME NATIONAL CHAMPION, ROB GRONKOWSKI, TO ITS ROSTER OF CELEBRITY INVESTORS

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Azul, the creator of award-winning Organic Tequila and natural Tequila Soda products, welcomes its latest partner and investor, Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski joins an impressive group of influential celebrity and athlete investors who are dedicated to delivering outstanding tequila products. Alongside Gronkowski joining Casa Azul, the brand is announcing the launch of its Playa Pack, a new variety of Casa Azul's beloved tequila sodas with real Tequila from Jalisco, Mexico. Embracing the spirit of summer and the allure of tropical paradise, the launch comes as a direct response to consumer demand for even more delicious and refreshing flavors.

"Lance Collins and Casa Azul recognized the need to create top-notch products with a commitment to excellence and I'm proud to invest in a brand that embodies innovation and integrity in the Tequila industry," said Gronkowski. "I'm all about enjoying life and having a great time, and Casa Azul is the perfect drink to do just that. I'm thrilled to be part of this incredible team and to bring these amazing new flavors from the Playa Pack to our fans."

The Playa Pack features two exciting new flavors, Pineapple Coconut and Spicy Margarita, joining the classic Lime and Grapefruit varieties. Casa Azul Tequila Sodas feature real Tequila, sparkling water, natural fruit flavors and a hint of agave nectar. With only 0-1 g carbs, 100 calories per can, and 5% alcohol, Casa Azul Tequila Sodas offer a guilt-free escape to paradise with every sip.

"We're honored to welcome Rob Gronkowski as an investor with Casa Azul. His passion for quality products aligns perfectly with Casa Azul's values, and we're excited to have him on board," said Dennis Carr, Chief Executive Officer of Casa Azul. "His partnership complements our introduction of the Pineapple Coconut and Spicy Margarita flavors as part of The Playa Pack. The Pineapple Coconut flavor offers a delightful fusion of tropical sweetness, while the Spicy Margarita delivers a great kick of heat. These new flavors epitomize our commitment to crafting delicious products that our consumers love."

Gronkowski is a former American football tight end and four-time national champion. In addition to Gronkowski, Casa Azul has attracted investors including Travis Kelce, the two-time national champion and football icon, as well as actress Eiza González, U.S. Women's Open Champion and golf icon Michelle Wie West, and five-time Major Champion and former World #1, Brooks Koepka.

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, Casa Azul Tequila Soda launched in August 2022 and continues Lance's legacy of the products consumers demand. The brand differentiates itself from many traditional canned drinks by utilizing real spirits, not malt liquor, and features a simple ingredient list.

The new Playa Pack can be found at select Total Wine & More, BevMo!, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Walmart, Whole Foods, Jewel- Osco and Spec's stores nationwide. In addition to the new Playa Pack flavors, Casa Azul Tequila Soda is available in Grapefruit, Lime Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Peach Mango, and Watermelon.

About CASA AZUL®

Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered delicious products, Casa Azul is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the Tequila and RTD markets. Casa Azul focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing Tequila space. Casa Azul Organic Tequila is a plant-first Tequila that showcases the real, vibrant character of agave. The Tequila line's three offerings include: Casa Azul Tequila Blanco, Casa Azul

Tequila Reposado, and Casa Azul Tequila Añejo, which feature rich agave flavor and an exceptionally smooth finish. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a light, refreshing, and delicious beverage that's convenient for any time and anywhere, at only 100 calories per can, 0-1g carbs, and 5% alcohol. To learn more, visit casaazulspirits.com and casaazulsoda.com.

