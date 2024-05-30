CASA AZUL PARTNERS WITH LUKE BRYAN AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF "MIND OF A COUNTRY BOY TOUR"

The Award-Winning Tequila Brand Launches Sweepstakes to Win Tampa Trip For Two, Meet & Greet With Luke Bryan

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Azul, the creator of award-winning Organic Tequila and natural Tequila Soda products, is thrilled to announce the brand is the official sponsor of Luke Bryan's 'Mind of a Country Boy Tour', launching its U.S. leg on June 13 in Jacksonville, FL. As a tour partner, Casa Azul is set to elevate the concert experience for fans across the nation with an exclusive sweepstakes and on-premise availability.

Luke Bryan with Casa Azul Tequila Soda

Casa Azul is offering lucky fans a chance to enter its Fly Away Sweepstakes, which includes the opportunity to win an unforgettable trip for two to the Luke Bryan concert in Tampa, FL, on September 14th. This prize package includes round-trip flights, hotel accommodations, a $500 gift card for expenses, and a meet and greet with Luke Bryan himself. Casa Azul is also hosting local ticket giveaways, providing fans in select show markets with the opportunity to win tickets to the Luke Bryan concert nearest to them. Fans can enter the giveaway by visiting casaazulsoda.com/LukeBryanSweeps.

Additionally, Casa Azul is bringing the excitement directly to fans with beach-themed on-site activations, as well as displays promoting the Tour and the Sweepstakes at retail locations, bars, and restaurants. Each is designed to celebrate the spirit of Luke's music and connect fans with exclusive moments and prizes. Additionally, attendees at select shows will have an opportunity to win a Luke Bryan autographed guitar.

"I was excited to partner with Casa Azul for this tour because their product is not only great quality but the energy they create around its brand fits perfectly with how I like my shows to feel each night," Luke said. "We are going to have a blast out there."

"As a superstar entertainer, Luke Bryan brings unparalleled passion to his concerts. We are thrilled to partner with Luke's 'Mind of a Country Boy Tour' and offer fans across the country unforgettable experiences, with a refreshing Casa Azul in hand," said Dennis Carr, Chief Executive Officer of Casa Azul. "Through our exciting sweepstakes and availability at shows, we aim to enhance the concert experience and create lasting memories for Luke Bryan fans everywhere."

Attendees of the Luke Bryan Tour can look forward to indulging in refreshing Casa Azul Tequila Sodas and select flavors of the brand new Playa Pack, available for purchase at select venues throughout the tour. Casa Azul Tequila Sodas have 0-1 g carbs, 100 calories per can, and 5% alcohol. Crafted with real Tequila, sparkling water, natural fruit flavors and a hint of agave nectar, Casa Azul Tequila Sodas offer a crisp and refreshing beverage option for fans to enjoy while soaking in the electrifying atmosphere of the concert.

About CASA AZUL®

Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered delicious products, Casa Azul is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the Tequila and RTD markets. Casa Azul focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing Tequila space. Casa Azul Organic Tequila is a plant-first Tequila that showcases the real, vibrant character of agave. The debut line's three offerings include: Casa Azul Tequila Blanco, Casa Azul Tequila Reposado, and Casa Azul Tequila Añejo, which feature rich agave flavor and an exceptionally smooth finish. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a light, refreshing, and delicious beverage that's convenient for any time and anywhere, at only 100 calories per can, 0-1g carbs, and 5% alcohol. To learn more, visit casaazulspirits.com and casaazulsoda.com.

About Luke Bryan

During his career, Luke has amassed a total of 21.2 Billion global streams, 11.5 Million global album sales and 55.3M track sales worldwide. He is the most digital single RIAA certified country artist of all time with 84M digital single units and 15.5M album certified units for a total of 99.5M. He has placed 30 singles at #1 and has accumulated 56 total weeks spent at #1 in his career. He was recently presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange's 20-year history.

Luke has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party , seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters.

During his career Luke has performed for more than 14 million fans inclusive of his numerous headline tours, "Crash My Playa," "Luke Bryan: VEGAS" and "Farm Tour."

Luke recently wrapped his seventh season as celebrity judge on ABC's American Idol, alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Luke's brand new single "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" written by Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jordan Minton and Jacob Rice, is available now. Get the song HERE.

