CASA AZUL TEQUILA WELCOMES FIVE-TIME MAJOR CHAMPION AND FORMER WORLD #1 BROOKS KOEPKA TO ITS ROSTER OF INFLUENTIAL INVESTORS, DURING NATIONAL GOLF MONTH

News provided by

Casa Azul

11 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Icons in Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle Partner with Award-Winning Spirits Brand

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off his history-making win at the 2023 PGA Championship, Casa Azul® welcomes its latest partner and investor, Brooks Koepka. Koepka joins a growing roster of influential investors who share a passion for quality and performance at the highest levels, values that are fundamental to Casa Azul and its founder, beverage icon Lance Collins.

Continue Reading
Brooks Koepka joins Casa Azul as a partner and investor
Brooks Koepka joins Casa Azul as a partner and investor

Casa Azul Tequila Soda launched in August 2022, followed by the award-winning Casa Azul Organic Tequila debuting in May 2023. The brand continues a legacy of better-for-you products from Lance Collins, the serial beverage entrepreneur behind Fuze®, CORE Hydration®, and BODYARMOR®. Casa Azul Tequila Sodas feature real tequila instead of the malt liquor often found in hard seltzers, and Casa Azul's Organic Tequila is crafted from single estate agaves, farmed organically and developed using time-honored traditions from a multi-generational family of distillers and agave farmers.

"We're passionate about creating amazing Tequila, and we've always been inspired by Brooks Koepka and his passion on and off the greens," said Collins. "We share his commitment to excellence and we're honored to welcome him into the blue house."

Koepka has five major championship wins to his name and was the first golfer to win consecutive titles in two Majors, the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship, simultaneously. Outside of golf, Brooks is a thoughtful investor, partnered with iconic brands in a wide range of industries.

On how he approaches his career, both on the green and in business, Koepka shared, "Being passionate about something means you're always evolving and looking for ways to improve. Lance Collins and Casa Azul saw a clear opportunity to create products that taste amazing because they're crafted the right way. I'm excited to invest in a brand that's bringing innovation and integrity to Tequila."

Koepka joins a blue house of passionate partners: Casa Azul launched its Organic Tequila with Mexican-born actress and fashion icon Eiza González, underscoring the influence of modern Mexico and the popularity of tequila on the world's stage. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is partnered with two-time national champion and football icon Travis Kelce. Most recently, Casa Azul announced U.S. Women's Open Champion and golf icon Michelle Wie West as an investor and partner.

To learn more, visit casaazulspirits.com. Find Casa Azul on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About CASA AZUL®
Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered better-for-you products, Casa Azul is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the Tequila and RTD markets. Casa Azul focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing Tequila space. Casa Azul Organic Tequila is a better-for-you organic, plant-first Tequila that showcases the real, vibrant character of agave. The debut line's three offerings include: Casa Azul Tequila Blanco, Casa Azul Tequila Reposado, and Casa Azul Tequila Añejo, which feature rich agave flavor and an exceptionally smooth finish. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a light, refreshing, and delicious beverage that's convenient for anytime and anywhere, at only 100 calories per can, 0-1g carbs, and 5% alcohol. To learn more, visit www.casaazulspirits.com.

SOURCE Casa Azul

Also from this source

PROFESSIONAL GOLFER MICHELLE WIE WEST TEES UP PARTNERSHIP WITH CASA AZUL

CASA AZUL ANNOUNCES NEW GRAPEFRUIT TEQUILA SODA FLAVOR IN HONOR OF NATIONAL PALOMA DAY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.