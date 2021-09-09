Casa Del Sol Disrupts The Tequila Category With New Ultra-Premium Offerings

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casa Del Sol announced the launch of their new luxury sipping tequila co-founded by Mexican-American actress, producer, director, and activist Eva Longoria. The ultra-premium spirits brand is inspired by the magic of the golden hour and Mayahuel, the Aztec goddess of agave, and translates to "house of the sun" in Spanish.

Eva Longoria, co-founder of newly launched tequila Casa Del Sol, with the Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequila bottles. Photo Credit: Brian Bowen Smith. Casa Del Sol, a new tequila brand with authentic Mexican roots and a strong female influence. From left to right Alejandra Pelayo, Casa Del Sol's Head of Production, Eva Longoria, Casa Del Sol Co-founder, and Casa Del Sol's Artesana Tequilera, Mariana Padilla. Photo Credit: Brian Bowen Smith. Eva Longoria, co-founder of newly launched tequila Casa Del Sol, with the Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequila bottles. Photo Credit: Brian Bowen Smith.

Casa Del Sol is a distinct spirit made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from rich clay soil in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The brand taps dynamic talent with authentic Mexican roots, including Alejandra Pelayo, Casa Del Sol's head of production, protégé and goddaughter of the late Francisco Alcaraz, tequila pioneer and master distiller / creator of Patrón. Additionally, Mariana Padilla, a Mexican-based artisan and daughter of Paco Padilla, cultural ambassador of Jalisco. As the brand's Artesana Tequilera, Padilla brings generations of rich culture and artistic heritage into Casa Del Sol's identity and product development.

"Legacy and authenticity are huge components of Casa Del Sol, and it was important for us to pay homage to the past through every facet of the brand, including our logo, which is visibly inspired by Mayahuel, 'The Goddess of Tequila'," says Mariana Padilla, Artesana Tequilera of Casa Del Sol. "Our long-standing Mexican roots, rich heritage and distinct aging process has paved a way for the future, helping to create a brand unlike others in the space," says Alejandra Pelayo, Head of Production of Casa Del Sol.

Where most tequila brands source whiskey barrels from the United States, Casa Del Sol partnered with Laurent Martell, the 9th generation of the Martell family in France, and sourced Cognac barrels handcrafted with French Limousin Oak. Casa Del Sol has a unique barrel aging process that results in a distinct flavor and aromatic profile where old world craftsmanship meets new world artistry, infusing Mexican tradition with notes of French heritage. The result is the sophisticated duality of two designated regions protected by similar appellations of origin.

Casa Del Sol offers three distinctive sipping tequilas – Blanco, Reposado and Añejo:

Blanco : Best Sipped with Sun - SRP $59.99

Blanco was crafted to deliver the pure essence of agave with its smooth and complex body. Complete with pleasant hints of fresh agave and mint, and warmed by notes of spice and caramel green apple.

Best Sipped with Sun - was crafted to deliver the pure essence of agave with its smooth and complex body. Complete with pleasant hints of fresh agave and mint, and warmed by notes of spice and caramel green apple. Reposado: Best Sipped at Sundown - SRP $69.99

Reposado rests for a minimum of four months in Select French Oak and Cognac barrels handcrafted with French Limousin Oak. The woody aroma evokes soft vanilla with hints of raisin and sweet tobacco. To taste, it has notes of wild honey, raisin, and butterscotch.

Best Sipped at Sundown - Reposado rests for a minimum of four months in Select French Oak and Cognac barrels handcrafted with French Limousin Oak. The woody aroma evokes soft vanilla with hints of raisin and sweet tobacco. To taste, it has notes of wild honey, raisin, and butterscotch. Añejo: Best Sipped at Sunset - SRP $99.99

This masterfully crafted Tequila is matured for more than 14 months in the same barrel aging process. On the nose, it is elegant, sweet and indulgent, with notes of dark cacao, dried fruit, toasted oak, and vanilla. With each sip, it tastes of toffee, apricot, oak, and chestnut.

"When creating Casa Del Sol, we wanted to deliver a brand that was set apart from the rest. From the liquid to the legacy, we took the time to develop an ultra-premium tequila focusing on authenticity and a distinct flavor profile," says Eva Longoria, co-founder of Casa Del Sol. "It is always my mission to uplift the voices of women and celebrate my Mexican heritage, so that others may be inspired by the limitless genius and artistry that is rich in our communities. With Casa Del Sol, we are bringing together casual drinkers and tequila enthusiasts alike to enjoy a product with bold taste that everyone will find unforgettable."

Casa Del Sol prioritizes social, economic and environmental practices which includes providing healthcare opportunities to its Jimadors, exclusively partnering with a 100% Mexican-owned distillery that has been awarded the distinctive ESR® (Empresa Socialmente Responsable) award, and prioritizes the sustainable cultivation of agave. The brand is also currently developing programs to help level the playing field for women in the Altos de Jalisco region, who have historically had limited access to services and resources to improve both their personal and professional development.

Casa Del Sol is available for sale at select retailers and restaurants throughout California, Colorado, and Florida, and for pre-sale nationwide online at casadelsoltequila.com . It will be available for retail nationally in early 2022.

To kick off the launch of the brand, Casa Del Sol will be present at Aspen Food & Wine Classic from September 10th - 12th, with Eva Longoria co-hosting an intimate, invite-only dinner in celebration of the launch.

ABOUT CASA DEL SOL

Casa Del Sol is a luxury sipping tequila, inspired by the magic of golden hour and Mayahuel, the Aztec goddess of agave, and translates to "house of the sun" in Spanish. Finished in Cognac barrels handcrafted with French Limousin Oak, Casa Del Sol tequila has a distinct flavor and aromatic profile where old world craftsmanship meets new world artistry, infusing Mexican tradition with notes of French heritage. The Casa Del Sol portfolio boasts three premium sipping tequilas, including Blanco, Reposado and Añejo, made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agave, grown in Jalisco, Mexico for a minimum of seven years. Casa Del Sol is now available in select cities and online at CasaDelSolTequila.com; and will be available in retail nationwide by early 2022. To learn more, visit CasaDelSolTequila.com and follow Casa Del Sol on Instagram @CasaDelSolTequila .

SOURCE Casa Del Sol

Related Links

https://casadelsoltequila.com

