Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa, Receives The Health Security Verification By Forbes

The comprehensive assessment covers:

Health and hygiene protocols

Cleaning products and procedures

Masks and PPE

Ventilation

Management accountability

Health safety communication with guests and employees

For the second consecutive year, the hotel complied with more than 360 expert-validated health and safety standards coordinated by the hotel's Department of Safety, Hygiene, and Environmental Care. The Forbes Badge covers subjects from hygiene and disinfection to the guest experience and health safety communication.

In response to this, Leonardo Perli, Director of the prestigious hotel, expressed his gratitude to the team responsible for making this possible and reaffirmed his dedication to the safety of their guests. "As a team and with the Tourism Board, we worked extremely hard to make this magnificent place safe for our visitors," Perli added.

To sum up, the hotel's CEO urged tourists to travel carefully and informed while enjoying the wonderful pleasures that Los Cabos has to offer.

About Casa Dorada

This 181-suite hotel blends the five-star resort experience with a laid back family-friendly and pet-friendly spirit perfect for reconnecting with relatives, rekindling with someone special, or recreating with friends. Located in Medano Beach -the best swimmable beach of Cabo in front of the Iconic Arch-, Casa Dorada is an oceanfront sanctuary in modern suites featuring expansive living areas, kitchenettes, and balconies with Pacific Ocean views.

The Resort grants visitors a more convenient yet equally spectacular alternative to the more remote hotel zone of the Tourist Corridor. Boasting unobstructed vistas of Land's End and the famous Arch, Casa Dorada is just 30 minutes away from Los Cabos International Airport.

SOURCE Casa Dorada