Casa Dorada Wins 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award.

CABO SAN LUCAS, México, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa, one of Cabo San Lucas top beachfront resorts, has been awarded with the Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence award. This badge, honors hospitality excellence. It is given only to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveler reviews on Tripadvisor, and is extended to qualifying businesses worldwide.

Casa Dorada TA 2023

"Casa Dorada team is pleased to receive the Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence," said Mr. Leonardo Perli, General Manager at Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa. "There is no more gratification than being recognized by our customers. This award, is based on customer reviews, are votes of confidence for the resort and our commitment to excellence, when people recognizes the effort and passion that guides all of us on a daily basis we take it as a commitment of trust that we have to honor."

About Casa Dorada.

Located in Medano Beach--the best swimmable beach of Cabo in front of the Iconic Arch, Casa Dorada just steps away from world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, and the Marina. Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa brings upscale service and family-friendly features to the Cabo San Lucas Ocean view. Boasting unobstructed views of Land's End and the famous Arch, Casa Dorada is just 45 minutes away from Los Cabos International Airport. All of the 183 spacious one and two bedroom suites open up to Los Cabos' most dazzling ocean view, while the luminous and contemporary interiors ensure your comfort and satisfaction. "El Rincón Culinario" (The Culinary Corner) at Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa is our Gourmet Proposal. Order what you want, where you want. There are seven dining options distributed in different spots at the hotel: Mexican, Italian, Asiatic, Seafood, etc. We have everything! Check out our Restaurants and Bars section, where you can find information about these spots.

About Tripadvisor

