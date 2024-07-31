CASA FAMILIAR ANNOUNCES MAJOR NEW COMMUNITY PROJECT

La Semilla Community Resiliency Center tackles environmental injustice

SAN YSIDRO, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Familiar held a groundbreaking ceremony today for La Semilla Community Resiliency Center, the first of its kind project marking a significant step forward for environmental justice at the border.

Casa Familiar’s La Semilla Community Resiliency Center in San Ysidro, CA.

Casa Familiar's La Semilla Community Resiliency Center is the only project in the City of San Diego to receive an award from the California Strategic Growth Council. Casa Familiar received a total of $8.5 million for the project. The California Strategic Growth Council this year approved more than $93 million in funding for climate resiliency centers throughout the state.

"The selection of La Semilla is a monumental opportunity for Casa Familiar and the San Ysidro community. This grant isn't just about funding. It's about igniting a transformation. Together, we are embarking on the creation of a groundbreaking, climate-resilient community center—one that will stand as a beacon of innovation and progress, the very first of its kind," said Lisa Cuestas, President and CEO of Casa Familiar.

"This innovative new community center will give San Ysidro neighbors a place to come together to help tackle climate challenges," said Todd Gloria, Mayor of the City of San Diego. "I applaud Casa Familiar and the California Strategic Growth Council for turning this creative community-building idea into a reality."

La Semilla project will transform a vacant 7,000-square-foot lot in the heart of the San Ysidro Historic Village into a versatile multi-use center developed to serve residents during climate emergency events. La Semilla will also provide programming and services year-round to teach residents how to tackle air pollution, extreme heat, drought, energy use, and other climate/community risks.

La Semilla's main multipurpose facility, La Estancia, will house services and programs such as emergency preparedness workshops, environmental technology workshop, and the Casa Verde Workforce development program. La Semilla will act as a community civic hub and a Cool Zone in emergencies. La Semilla will feature a community garden, EV charging stations, and a community plaza.

"La Semilla embodies the residents' commitment to creating a sustainable and equitable future for the neighborhood, this visionary project uplifts decades of community resistance by developing a much-needed climate resilient center," said Goyo Ortiz, Community Development Choreographer of Casa Familiar and participant in the Raza Development Fund (RDF) J. Tommy Espinoza Fellowship.

"RDF is proud to support Casa Familiar's La Semilla project. It's an outstanding example of how local communities can take tangible actions to create a climate-resilient future. We hope this innovative project is an inspiration to many," said Annie Donovan, President and CEO of RDF.

"La Semilla could not have happened without the support of partners that share Casa's vision for the San Ysidro community and its residents," said Cuestas. "Casa Familiar thanks the California Strategic Growth Council, RDF, the Wells Fargo Foundation Sustainability Philanthropy Program, and the Greenlining Institute for their support of La Semilla project."

About Casa Familiar

Casa Familiar is the leading service and community development organization in San Ysidro, providing more than 40 bilingual programs and services at six different sites in the community. Programs include civic engagement, health and social services, arts and culture, and education. Learn more at www.casafamiliar.org

