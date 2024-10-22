CASA FINANCE EXPANDS WITH INSTITUTIONAL FUNDING PARTNERS

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Finance Group, a national private commercial real estate lender, today announced plans to significantly expand its lending solutions through the addition of institutional investment partners.

The Casa Finance team has been providing bridge loans to qualified real estate investors active in the residential real estate marketplace for over 22 years. Casa Finance is led by partners Steven Bettinger, Jim Terlizzi and Gabriel Varela. "Establishing relationships with top finance lenders was a very important step in the growth of our business" said Casa Partner, Steven Bettinger. Bettinger added "Our new capital partners will help us expand from our legacy operations where we used our own balance sheet to finance our client's projects to now having the ability to offer a more robust suite of financing solutions to real estate developers. This suite of solutions now includes larger size financings, home rehabilitation funding, "ground up: construction and debt service coverage ratio ("DSCR") loans. Casa Finance is now poised to provide qualifying real estate developers a complete set of financing solution."

The Casa Finance team is excited to provide these new, flexible credit solutions to professional real estate developers throughout the US.

About Casa Finance:

Casa Finance is an asset backed lender that provides real estate professionals with investment capital. Casa Finance is flexible and caters to professional "fix and flip" and rehabilitation specialists. The Casa Finance team has successfully completed thousands of transactions and has an underwriting process that allows for fast and efficient financing.

For additional information, please visit Casa Finance's website at: www.casa.finance

SOURCE Casa Finance