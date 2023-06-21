Casa Introduces Industry-First Multi-Key Vault for Bitcoin and Ethereum

News provided by

Casa Inc.

21 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

 Casa, the renowned private key management firm, has now expanded its flagship self-custodial product to the second-largest digital asset becoming the first multi-key solution to support both BTC and ETH

DENVER, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa, the leading private key manager, today announces the launch of ethereum vaults, providing ether (ETH) holders with the same professional-grade security and peace of mind that bitcoin (BTC) investors have enjoyed to date with the company.

Casa has become the first company to enable secure self-custody of both BTC and ETH with multiple keys, delivering exponential security over a single hardware wallet, browser extension, third-party custodian, or exchange. Casa members can hold ETH in their own digital vault with as many as five keys for more fully distributed security.

The ETH vaults come at a critical turning point for digital asset custody in the wake of bank failures this year and the specter of FTX and numerous crypto industry collapses in 2022. Until now, many ETH holders have defaulted to setting up their own complex personal wallets or resorting to third-party custodians, many of which have suffered catastrophic hacks.

The fall of FTX and Celsius last year demonstrably illustrates that the only way to ensure the safety of users' digital assets is to self-custody them.

"The digital asset revolution begins with self-custody," said Nick Neuman, Casa CEO and co-founder. "Our team designed Casa to help more people take control of their digital wealth, and we're thrilled to expand that opportunity for our members and the ethereum community at large. Everyone deserves to know their assets are safe."

Casa makes self-custody both as secure and seamless as possible, allowing people to be confident that their assets won't be stolen or lost due to exchange mismanagement. Casa's vaults require signatures from multiple devices before transactions are sent, a security protocol known as multisig. This arrangement ensures funds are safeguarded in the event that a key is lost or compromised by an attacker.

The rollout marks Casa's first step into building a more comprehensive self-custody offering. Until now, the company's vaults were only available for bitcoin. Because Bitcoin and Ethereum are different protocols, there has not yet been a secure solution that accommodates both.

Today, investors no longer have to choose. In recent years, it has become technically sound to implement ethereum support via smart contract, which has dovetailed with market demand. A recent survey by Grayscale Investments found that 87% of investors who own bitcoin also have exposure to at least one altcoin.

With Casa, investors can hold their own keys without wondering if they are doing it right. The company offers a suite of resources and services to help members as they take self-custody, including guided key replacement, personal onboarding, and emergency assistance. Following the addition of ETH support, users can protect their digital assets using private keys and benefit from Casa's personal member support and recovery service, for which Casa can hold a backup key on their behalf.

Moving forward, Casa is gathering feedback from members about adding support for other ETH-related assets to further enhance members' self-custody experience, such as NFTs, stablecoins, and ERC-20 tokens.

Casa's app has also been refreshed with a new, improved look and feel to enhance the overall user experience. Meanwhile, customers can also enjoy new membership plans, ranging from a Standard plan with a three-key vault to a Premium membership with a five-key vault. For investors and families with substantial holdings, the company offers a Private Client experience with digital inheritance planning for complete asset protection.

About Casa

Casa helps people store bitcoin and ethereum by empowering them to own, secure, and manage their private keys safely and easily. To learn more, please visit: https://keys.casa/

SOURCE Casa Inc.

