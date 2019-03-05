Casa M Spice Co®, ZestFest Fiery Food Challenge Golden Chile Winner, announced as Exclusive Digital Sponsor of SXSW 2019

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa M Spice Co® is proud to announce that they will be the Exclusive Digital Sponsor of SXSW 2019, taking place March 8 – March 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. This globally recognized conference provides endless opportunity for professionals around the world, and of every level, to learn, grow, and network in their industry.

SXSW features a variety of tracks, thus allowing its attendees to explore the future of our world's film, food, culture, music, and technology. The conference strongly illustrates that the most unexpected findings are revealed when diverse minds, passions, and topics come together in one light.

Through 20+ tracks participants will listen, learn, and contribute to multiple topics including, but not limited to, Food, Entrepreneurship & Startups, Media & Journalism, and Social & Global impact. By "Prioritizing Great Flavor" and encouraging the world to "Spice Confidently", Casa M Spice's mission aligns with a track that everyone relate to: Food ! The Food Track brings chefs, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts, and society together to explore ways in which innovation can be leveraged to change the way we grow, cook, and consume food to create a more enjoyable, sustainable, and healthier world. Casa M Spice Co® is already doing just that with their own signature recipes and creations.

Through creativity, innovation, and disruptive collaborations, the Casa M Spice brand delivers unique spice blends and flavors, while exhibiting their mission to bring everyone together through generosity, diversity, trust, and hospitality for all. With blends that are all low sodium, msg-free, gluten-free, and free of nuts and animal products, Casa M Spice products are a foodie favorite and can be found online and at retailers across North America. "Whether you are using a spice blend for chicken, pork, beef, lamb, fish, or vegetables, our seasonings will bring out the best in your meal. So start shopping for our spice blends today and try them all to find your favorite!" – Casa M Spice Co-Founders. With flavor profiles that have been tested and perfected over the course of two decades, the Casa M Spice team has created great flavors and blends to share from their family table to yours. "We know our story and Brand Manifesto will resonate with people," says Casa M Spice Chief Spice Officer, Mike Hernandez, "we firmly believe that hospitality shared over great food knows no limits and brings people together in a way nothing else can." "Our team is super excited to share the Casa M Spice experience with SXSW," says Casa M Spice Chief Operations Ninja, Manny Hernandez "we feel the diversity of our product line will strike a chord with the SXSW audience providing them the ability to Spice Confidently® regardless of what they're cooking."

Casa M Spice Co® provides unique flavors, trending recipes, and continues to support and sponsor local competitions and retailers with in-store product demonstrations and tastings. The brand is a Champion Sponsor of GO TEXAN® along with other notable Texas Brands. In a blind tasting judged by some of Texas' most celebrated chefs, Casa M Spice took home two 1st place Golden Chiles, two 2nd place, and two 3rd place awards at this year's Fiery Food Challenge at ZestFest in Irving, Texas. From 'mom & pop' brands to industry leaders, ZestFest provides an opportunity for companies to showcase their products in front of not only their potential customers, but the entire industry. Casa M Spice Products will soon be featured on an upcoming segment on Modern Living with kathy ireland® on WEtv as sponsored content where they will they dive into the essence of flavor and the story behind the brand!

About SXSW

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, South by Southwest® (SXSW®) is best known for its conference and festivals that embrace and celebrate the union of the film, music, and interactive industries. The conference itself, a known destination for professionals from around the globe, features sessions, exhibitions, showcases, and an endless variety of networking opportunities. "SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together." www.sxsw.com



About Casa M Spice

Casa M Spice Co® (Casa M Spice) was founded by Mike and Manny Hernandez and is headquartered in Texas. Mike's love for scents, ingredients, and Cajun cuisine coupled with his enthusiasm and Ph.D. in chemical physics was the perfect match with Manny's passion for travel, culture, flavor and cuisines. Casa M Spice products were developed over a 20 year period as the Hernandez Couple refined their blends for family and friends. Products are available in original, controlled (mild), and uncontrolled (spicy) formulations that allow users to regulate the heat of their dishes to suit their palates. Their commitment to family, hospitality, and sustainability, is expressed through their creative and unique blends all while encouraging society to "Spice Confidently®!" For more about Casa M Spice, visit www.casamspice.com

