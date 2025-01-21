Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa Announces Valentine's Day 2025 Weekend Package

Dinner for Two and Romantic Accommodations for two

MONTEREY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and Cupid's arrows are flying; it's time to wrap up plans for the perfect Valentine's Day celebration. Give your special someone the gift of a romantic getaway at Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa in Monterey, savor a three-course dinner for two at Estéban Restaurant, deluxe accommodations in beautifully appointed guest rooms, and a welcome amenity. This Valentine's Day dinner and overnight stay package is available February 14-16, 2025.

Estéban Restaurant Patio at Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa
Estéban Restaurant Patio at Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is ideal for relaxing, enjoying spa treatments, and exploring all Monterey offers. Located in the Monterey Heritage District, it is within walking distance of Monterey's best shopping, dining, beaches, and attractions like Cannery Row and Monterey Bay Aquarium. Picturesque gardens, hacienda-style buildings, and comfortable guestrooms and suites pay homage to Northern California's Spanish heritage. Upon check-in, guests are treated to Le Belge chocolates.  Other amenities include a year-round outdoor pool heated to 80 degrees, a fitness center and Casa Munras is proudly a pet-friendly hotel. DESUAR Spa at Casa Munras is a peaceful escape with four treatment rooms and one couple's room for an amorous experience. 

The award-winning Estéban Restaurant presents a delicious three-course Valentine's Day dinner. To start, guests enjoy a complimentary Poema Cava, Spain 2018 toast. The first course features a Roasted Beet Salad with frisée, Manchego cheese, candied hazelnuts, citrus vinaigrette, and pesto. Next, an 8-ounce Prime Manhattan Fillet and Prawns is served with crispy duck fat potatoes, grilled broccolini, chimichurri, and roasted bone marrow butter. And, of course, there's dessert, a Spanish Churro, served with espresso gelato, orange liqueur whipped cream, and cocoa-spiced sugar.

Book your Valentine's Package today. For reservations, call: 800-222-2446.
Casa Munras is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, California 93940. 
(800) 222-2446. www.casamunrashotel.com

