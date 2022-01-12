Casa Sandra Helps You Look Your Best During the Holidays

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandra Plasencia is no stranger to the challenges of caring for skin during the winter. The entrepreneur, cosmetic specialist, and medical esthetician has spent decades in the beauty and hygiene fields. Throughout that time, she's helped her customers maintain hydrated, healthy skin — especially during colder weather.

Plasencia's skincare story started with her Chicago salon, which opened in 2004. In 2020, after years of building a rapport with her local customers, the owner decided to rebrand her successful brick-and-mortar business to Casa Sandra. Plasencia also used the opportunity (and the ongoing shut-down caused by the pandemic) to launch her own eponymous cosmetics brand to her online customers as well.

While Plasencia will always have a soft spot for her faithful Chicago-based customers, the owner is excited to be able to offer her own, personally designed skincare products to a larger audience. These were developed over her time in the cosmetics industry and include everything from elite moisturizers and cleansing lotions to brightening creams, beauty cocktails, and more.

"The development process," Plasencia explains, "focuses on high concentrations of standardized botanical extracts backed by clinical testing." Along with using the absolute best ingredients, the brand's formula development includes integrating the latest cosmetic technologies, which are used to enhance the efficacy of each formula.

Plasencia points out that the products, which she initially developed for use in her spa, provide results that are so profound, they have created a loyal customer base that always comes back for more.

One of the primary motives behind Plasencia's cosmetic mission is to help her customers care for their natural skin. "You have only one skin, take care of it!" Plasencia declares, adding that "Aging is inevitable; doing so gracefully is a matter of choice."

One of the best uses of Plasencia's products comes during the holiday season. The chilly weather can easily lead to dry air and cracked skin. In addition, the holiday bustle has many people spending more time outside. Even when they're inside, their furnaces only exacerbate the dryness issue.

By utilizing her products , such as her hydrating Vitamin C Cream or Retinol Restorative Cream, Plasencia hopes her customers can support and invigorate their own natural beauty — even as they work against the dryer weather as they move about from one holiday event to the next.

About Sandra Plasencia: Sandra Plasencia founded her Chicago salon Havana Nights Nails & Spa in April of 2004. In 2020, she rebranded her company to Casa Sandra. The rebranding also coincided with the launching of the owner's eponymous cosmetics label Sandra Plasencia. Both enterprises focus on helping women care for their skin, preserve their natural beauty, and always look their best. You can learn more about Sandra Plasencia's products on her website, sandraplasencia.com .

