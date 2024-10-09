Casa Shares Launches iOS Mobile App Making Real Estate Investing Available to Everyone

REXBURG, Idaho, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Shares, an SEC-qualified real estate investing platform, has launched its mobile app for iOS, now available on the App Store.

Having recently raised $1.5M in pre-seed funding at a $10M valuation, Casa Shares aims to simplify the real estate investment process by enabling users to acquire shares of prime income properties for as little as $100. Beyond the platform, Casa Shares' other property management solutions offer investors the chance to earn passive income and benefit from property appreciation, all while sidestepping the typical hurdles encountered in real estate investment.

Mirza Beg, CEO and co-founder, highlights the importance of the mobile app for iOS: "Because our user base is accustomed to utilizing mobile devices for most of their daily interactions, we've developed the Casa Shares mobile app with ease of use in mind, giving anyone the opportunity to become a real estate investor from the comfort of their phone. It's a seamless process that takes just minutes."

Due to skyrocketing property prices, younger generations are being excluded from the chance to build wealth through real estate. Casa Shares was built to dismantle these barriers, offering instead an inclusive investment experience that is both accessible and engaging, no matter your age or income bracket.

Casa Shares debuts amid a booming market—projected to surge from $10.7 billion in 2024 to $300.7 billion by 2032, with a staggering 44.9% CAGR (DataHorizzon Research). This rapid expansion is propelled by a societal shift towards convenience, diversified assets, and location freedom.

Casa Shares is at the forefront of democratizing real estate investing, making it feasible for millions without the requisite funds, time, or knowledge to become real estate investors with the Casa Shares mobile app for iOS.

