Casa Shares Raises $1.5M in Pre-Seed Funding to Democratize Real Estate Investing for Future Generations

REXBURG, Idaho, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Shares, an SEC qualified real estate investing platform making real estate available to everyone starting at just $100, has raised $1.5 million in funding at a $10 million valuation.

Founded by former Oracle employee Mirza Beg and real estate developer McKay Francis, Casa Shares simplifies the investment process, enabling users to acquire shares in prime income properties within minutes. Beyond providing a platform, Casa Shares takes the helm in managing properties, offering investors the chance to earn passive income and benefit from property appreciation, all while sidestepping the typical hurdles of real estate investment.

Casa Shares debuts amid a booming market—projected to surge from $10.7 billion in 2024 to $300.7 billion by 2032, with a staggering 44.9% CAGR (DataHorizzon Research)—this rapid expansion is propelled by a societal shift towards convenience, diversified assets, and location freedom.

Mirza Beg, CEO and co-founder, highlights a significant problem: the exclusion of younger generations from real estate wealth-building due to skyrocketing property prices. Casa Shares aims to dismantle these barriers, offering an inclusive investment experience that is both accessible and engaging for all.

The quest for stable, inflation-resistant investment options has become more pronounced in the face of recent fluctuations in the crypto and equity markets. Real estate stands out as a coveted alternative, yet high entry costs remain a significant deterrent for many, especially first-time investors.

Casa Shares is dedicated to democratizing real estate investment, making it feasible for millions without the requisite funds, time, or knowledge to venture into property investment independently.

To date, Casa Shares has released their first offering, The Lorene, a premium condominium in Rexburg, Idaho—a fast growing college town and home to Brigham Young University - Idaho. Looking ahead, the company is set to broaden its portfolio with diverse properties and locations and is also developing an iOS app to refine the investment experience.

The round was raised by a group of private investors with a shared vision for ensuring an inclusive real estate investing ecosystem exists for future generations.

