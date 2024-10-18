CASA V: A FRESH BLOOM IN DANVILLE'S HISTORIC LANDSCAPE

DANVILLE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa V proudly announces the grand opening of its first storefront in Danville's historic Vecki House. This launch marries its location's preservation with community-driven redevelopment, revitalizing one of the town's oldest landmarks.

A Homecoming Rooted in Nature

Founder and owner, Alicia Maes, an East Bay native with extensive experience in fine arts, fashion, and design, embraces her journey back to Danville, rekindling her childhood refuge in nature. After 8 years in the corporate whirlwind, Alicia yearned for the tranquility and simplicity of nature—a sentiment deeply seeded in childhood experiences in her grandparents' garden. This longing, combined with her professional expertise, led to the creation of Casa V, short for Casa Verde, where everything is crafted with the utmost care and respect for the natural world. She shares, "I hope our work inspires each customer to connect with nature, ignite their senses, and create lasting memories."

Embracing Natural Beauty

Inspired by the limitless beauty of memory, Casa V embraces the philosophy that time is temporary, but memory knows no bounds. Specializing in unconventional floral designs, each arrangement captures the essence of seasonal blooms. Current services offered are custom arrangements and delivery, floral design services for weddings, events, commercial and home accounts, as well as plantscaping.

Commitment to Sustainable Design and Practices

Committed to sustainability, Casa V leans on innovative, reusable design mechanics to create designs while actively recycling materials, drying and repurposing flowers and foliage, and composting. This practice mirrors nature's cycles of growth, harvest, and rebirth, embodying her vision of creating in symbiosis with the planet.

More Than Just Flowers

Casa V offers an array of curated gifts, including hand-dipped beeswax candles, cards, books, and more - often highlighting women-owned companies. This selection compliments the studio's aesthetic, while inviting the community and beyond to experience the transformative power of floral design and nature. Whether through a "just because" arrangement or being a part of those special moments, Alicia and her team are ready to bring the beauty of the natural world into your lives.

Casa V is located 169 Front St.

Hours of operation are 9:30am-4:30pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday;

8:30am-12:30pm on Thursday;

10:00am-3:00pm on Saturday.

For more information, visit https://www.casav-studio.com .

SOURCE Casa V