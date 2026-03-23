Casa911 Launches Zero-Down Financing Program to Help Homeowners Build ADUs--No Credit Score Requirements

Empowering homeowners to unlock equity and create income-generating living spaces

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa911 is proud to announce the launch of its new zero-down financing program designed specifically for homeowners who want to build Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) but may face challenges qualifying for traditional loans due to low credit scores. This innovative program allows homeowners to access the equity in their property—without relying on credit-based approvals—making ADU construction more accessible than ever.

With housing demand on the rise and affordability concerns growing across the country, ADUs have become an increasingly popular solution. These secondary units, often built in backyards or converted from existing space, provide flexible living arrangements for families, renters, and multigenerational households. From rental income opportunities to increased property value, ADUs offer a powerful way for homeowners to maximize the potential of their property.

Casa911's program removes one of the biggest barriers to entry: financing. Instead of requiring strong credit or large upfront payments, Casa911 enables homeowners to borrow against the equity they've already built in their homes. The only requirement to qualify is homeownership, opening the door for a wider range of individuals who may have been previously excluded from traditional financing options.

"Too many homeowners are locked out of opportunities because of credit score limitations," said a Casa911 spokesperson. "Our goal is to provide a pathway for people to invest in their homes, create additional income, and build long-term wealth—without the stress and barriers of conventional lending."

ADUs not only provide immediate financial benefits through rental income, but they also significantly increase overall property value. In many markets, a well-designed ADU can boost a home's resale value while offering flexible usage—whether as a guest house, home office, or independent living space for family members.

Casa911's zero-down financing program is part of its broader mission to empower homeowners with accessible, practical solutions for home improvement and financial growth. By leveraging home equity instead of traditional credit metrics, Casa911 is helping redefine how homeowners invest in their properties.

For more information about Casa911's ADU financing program, visit www.casa911.com or contact their team directly.

Media Contact:

George Torres

Casa911 Communications

877 CASA-911

[email protected]

SOURCE Casa911