Casago Announces Acquisition of Mountain Valley Realty

The vacation rental provider will expand its West Virginia footprint, offering additional quality lodging options for Snowshoe visitors

SNOWSHOE, W. Va., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casago, a leading international vacation rental management company, has announced its acquisition of Mountain Valley Realty in Snowshoe, West Virginia. Effective July 1, 2022, Casago has acquired Mountain Valley Realty's vacation rental assets and operations.

Mountain Valley Realty was established in 1999 by Debbie Goodwin. The real estate and vacation rental agency has been a staple in the Snowshoe area for 23 years. Goodwin has grown Mountain Valley into a local leader in the short-term rental market, matching vacationers with quality lodging, including condominiums, chalets, townhomes, and ski in/ski out accommodations at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, including Silver Creek and the Western Territory.

With the acquisition complete, Goodwin will continue to offer real estate services to clients looking to buy or sell homes across the Snowshoe area.

By acquiring Mountain Valley Realty, Casago adds to an already robust portfolio of Snowshoe properties. Casago was founded in 2001 in Scottsdale, Arizona, with its Snowshoe, West Virginia franchise opening its virtual doors in October 2020. Since launching its locally-owned Snowshoe franchise, Casago has aggressively expanded its portfolio, positioning the company as a leading provider of quality short-term rentals in Snowshoe. The Mountain Valley Realty acquisition will build upon this track record of success, giving Snowshoe visitors additional lodging options under the respected Casago name.

"We look forward to honoring Debbie's legacy in Snowshoe and meeting all our new friends and clients," said Steve Schwab, CEO of Casago. "The acquisition of Mountain Valley Realty builds on our capacity to offer high-quality vacation rentals to Snowshoe visitors that help them feel at home while they're away from home."

Casago is a privately held company with local ownership in each market. To learn more about Casago, visit www.casago.com/franchise

About Casago

Casago provides its valued customers with a vacation rental that makes them feel at home. Situated in picturesque and safe communities, Casago has options for every budget, ranging from charming villas to spacious condos to scenic beach houses. The vacation rental agency also offers client-centric property management services for landlords and property owners in Mexico and the United States, helping them get the greatest return on their real estate investments.

