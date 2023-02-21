CASAGO DELMAR BEACH VACATIONS OPENS IN OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND, AND THE DELAWARE BEACHES

Scott Fasano, franchise owner and President of Casago Delmar Beach Vacations, is an experienced expert in the Ocean City and Delaware beach vacation rental markets. Scott has been in the travel and hospitality business for over 30 years and is known as a leader who brings integrity and transparency to every client interaction.

"Large vacation rental brands bought up many of the local vacation rental businesses over the last few years. As these large brands raced for growth, they left vacationers and homeowners behind without the local staff to effectively manage their homes and provide outstanding vacation experiences. We intend to bring hospitality and service back to the Maryland and Delaware beach vacation rental market," said Scott Fasano.

Casago Delmar Beach Vacations is here to bring the "local" back to the vacation rental industry in Ocean City, MD, and Delaware.

Casago is a national franchise that empowers local managers to grow sustainable businesses in competitive vacation rental markets. Casago provides best-in-class technology, a well-proven business model, and a layer of support that allows the franchise owners to focus on their local markets. Fasano chose to franchise with Casago because of the strong technology available and the focus on community they bring to the vacation rental industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Scott for our newest Casago location servicing Ocean City, MD and the Delaware beaches," said Steve Schwab, Casago CEO. "Scott's experience within hospitality paired with the relationships he's built in the local community make him an ideal candidate to become a Casago franchisee. We look forward to supporting Scott and his team as they build relationships with homeowners and create remarkable experiences with their guests that are synonymous with Casago's standards of hospitality excellence."

Casago Delmar Beach Vacations will build upon 30 years of experience managing vacation rentals in Ocean City and the Delaware beaches, best-in-class technology, and state-of-the-art marketing to drive reservations. The Delmar Beach Vacations team will deploy the latest hospitality technology – including keyless locks, smart home technology, and operations software – to deliver world-class vacation experiences. Casago Delmar Beach Vacations will utilize exemplary customer service and impeccable operational processes to ensure guests return year after year and homeowners have confidence their homes are cared for and profitable.

Casago Delmar Beach Vacations serves the Delaware and Maryland beaches. A nationally supported vacation rental management company focused on delivering the best client experience. Leading with local, "boots on the ground" that genuinely care and want to make a difference, is our focus. Our mission is to be indispensable to our homeowner partners and to provide world-class vacation experiences to our guests. We will anticipate unexpressed needs, be transparent with our management and communications, and focus our efforts on the delivery of best-in-class customer service.

Casago is reimagining the future of the short-term rental industry through their franchise model that connects local, independent property management companies with best-in-class technology and support to compete at a national level. With more than 22 years' experience, Casago has become internationally recognized as a leader within the vacation and short-term rental industry in more than 50 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. It promotes more than 4,000 properties on Casago's website and through its dedicated marketing, along with 100+ additional channels including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia and more. Casago welcomes over 3,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships with homeowners and the local communities in which they operate.

For more information, please visit www.casago.com .

