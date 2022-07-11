Casago Uncovers "Hidden Gem" in Caribbean Adding Premier Properties USVI to Portfolio of World-Class Vacation Rental Destinations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casago , a leader of innovative services and solutions in the vacation rental/property management industry, today announced its expansion to St. Croix, USVI, by adding Premier Properties USVI , (Premier) to its portfolio of vacation rental destinations. This marks Casago's first embankment in the Caribbean adding 37 "true gem" properties ranging from ocean-front condos to villas in a lush tropical island environment. Premier's properties are fully integrated and bookable on Casago.com.

Saint Croix.

With more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, Robin Bass – vacation rental expert and owner at Premier – works hard to help guests plan the perfect stay in St. Croix and spends time to prepare them in advance (often meeting them on video calls) for travel to the island. "Although St. Croix is part of the U.S., we are still old-fashioned and drive on the left side of the road," said Bass.

She and her team manage 37 beautiful properties (short and long term) along the turquoise waters, white sandy beaches and in the colorful island neighborhoods. She also spends time volunteering in the small, welcoming community of St. Croix.

"Working with the support and systems that Casago brings to our business is going to streamline our operations and give us more time for meaningful interactions with our guests in booking their reservations, preparing them for their trip and following up," said Bass. It's crucial to give my guests the very best vacation experience possible when traveling overseas." This partnership with Casago also allows me and my team more of a work-life balance by alleviating operating challenges and gives Premier the opportunity to grow in other Caribbean communities."

Steve Schwab, Founder and CEO of Casago, said, "With the 2022 forecast of travelers to the Caribbean on the rebound, it's great timing to expand our services to the island. "We are fortunate in Casago's inaugural arrival to St. Croix to do this alongside Premier's top-notch hospitality team. We hope to help them achieve their goal of letting travelers know about these hidden gem destinations."

To learn more about how Casago empowers local managers to grow sustainable businesses in an increasingly competitive environment, visit Casago.com/franchise.

Media Contact:

Catrina Wakefield

602.404.2982

[email protected]

SOURCE Casago