Casambi Names Kari Mettälä as New CEO to Lead Growth of Pioneering Wireless Lighting Company

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casambi, the pioneer in wireless lighting controls based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), has made changes to its senior management team. Kari Mettälä now serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a move instigated by Founder Timo Pakkala, Casambi's former CEO, who continues with the company in a product management role.

Previously Chief Operations Officer at Casambi, Kari Mettälä has a proven track record of success in international business development. With over 25 years of experience in senior management and consultancy, Kari has demonstrated his talent for driving long-term top-line revenues, expanding operations profitably and delivering product innovation. Besides serving as CEO for over a decade for a leading provider of directional audio solutions, he also has previous management experience working within the consulting and professional audio-visual sector.

Kari Mettälä commented: "I'm delighted to be appointed as CEO of Casambi and to lead our multi-award-winning company to even greater success. Together with Co-Founder Elena Lehtimäki, Timo Pakkala has transformed Casambi within a decade from a start-up to a business widely acknowledged to be the world's leading wireless lighting control platform. With his ongoing support, I am confident we will build on this solid foundation and strengthen our brand's leadership position."

Timo Pakkala will focus on product management of Casambi's unique complete end-to-end solution that serves all stakeholders and all phases of a lighting project. The company's goal is to provide the best possible user experience for all the stakeholders at all phases of a lighting design: from the integration of Casambi technology designed into ecosystem partner products and project specification to ease of commissioning and the interface experienced by end customers.

Timo Pakkala said: "The Casambi brand continues to establish its technology platform as the de facto standard for lighting control. We plan to steadfastly accelerate growth of the business by delivering the ultimate user experience for lighting professionals while raising loyalty among our partners, customers and other stakeholders. Our management refocus is hugely positive with the cornerstones of our technology and the core benefits of creating an optimal solution in terms of ease of installation and functionality with minimal additional hardware and deployment costs remaining intact."

Casambi's management team is committed to promoting the growing ecosystem of 'Casambi ready' luminaires and control devices available in the lighting market, and to boosting collaborations with industry partners and lighting professionals across the world.

