Casana Introduces the First Smart Toilet Seat to Monitor Blood Pressure Trends and Vital Signs at Home

The Smart Seat Gives Adults and Their Families a Full Read on Blood Pressure Trends, Heart Rate, Heart Rate Variability, Blood Oxygen, and Respiratory Rate – Every Day, Just By Sitting Down

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casana today launched the Smart Seat, a smart toilet seat that automatically monitors blood pressure trends, heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen, and respiratory rate at home — giving adults and their families effortless, daily health tracking with nothing to wear, charge, or learn.

Unlike Apple Watch and Oura, the Smart Seat runs on a two-year battery, installs in minutes and automatically recognizes up to five household members. There is no camera and no microphone. Health data is encrypted and shared only by the user's choice. All readings appear as wellness trends against a user's own normal and are automatically captured in the Smart Seat Companion App. A few readings per week is enough to build a clear picture of what's normal, and to notice when something changes.

"We spent more than a decade building something that asks nothing of you," said Olivia Lew, CEO of Casana. "Sit down, and your health is tracked. We want folks to feel confident staying in their homes and give their families peace of mind by integrating into something everyone already does, every single day. For the first time, staying ahead of your health at home doesn't require a single behavior change."

Seventy-five percent of adults 50+ want to stay in their own homes as they age and the median nursing home costs more than $6,200 per month, with private rooms running $9,800 to $11,300, according to CareScout. With 1 in 3 people abandoning their health wearable within six months, there has never been a health tracker that actually sticks. With the Smart Seat, there's nothing to quit.

Casana's clinical research and validation include an arterial-line study and international patents on the Smart Seat's underlying technology. The launch also follows the FDA's General Wellness: Policy for Low Risk Devices guidance, published in January 2026, which opened clear regulatory room for at-home wellness vitals. The Smart Seat is among the first consumer products built for this framework. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Matrix Partners, Morningside, Outsiders Fund, Kaiser Permanente, and Bemis Manufacturing, the world's largest toilet seat maker. The Smart Seat is designed and manufactured in Rochester, New York.

The Smart Seat is priced at $199 for the seat and the first full year of service. After the first year, service continues at approximately $19.99 per month. Limited units are available for the July launch. The Smart Seat is a wellness device for general monitoring and is not intended for medical use.

Reserve a Smart Seat and start tracking your health the effortless way at casanacare.com.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: It's a toilet seat. Isn't that a little strange?

A: It replaces your existing seat and looks completely normal. Your health gets checked without you ever having to think about it.

Q: Do I have to use it every day?

A: No. A few readings a week is enough to establish your trends. There's nothing to keep up with.

Q: Is it watching me? Is my data safe?

A: No camera and no microphone, ever. All data is encrypted. Your data is shared only if and when you choose.

Q: What about guests?

A: The Smart Seat recognizes up to five registered people in your home and only tracks their readings. Guests can use it normally; it won't calculate vitals for anyone who isn't registered.

Q: Is it accurate? Can I trust it?

A: It's built on a decade of clinical research and validation. You'll see your readings as trends against your own normal.

Q: Will it replace my doctor or my blood-pressure cuff?

A: No. The Smart Seat is a wellness device. It helps you notice when something's worth a conversation with your doctor; it doesn't diagnose or treat.

Q: Do I need to be tech-savvy?

A: If you can use a simple app, you're set. Setup takes minutes, and there's nothing to wear or charge.

ABOUT CASANA

Casana makes effortless in-home wellness tracking for the people who need it most. Its first consumer product, the Smart Seat, replaces a standard toilet seat and passively reads vital signs, including heart rate, blood oxygen, respiration, and blood-pressure trends, just by sitting down. No wearing, no charging, and nothing new to learn. Built on a decade of clinical research and validation, and designed and made in Rochester, New York, Casana is backed by General Catalyst, Matrix Partners, Morningside, Outsiders Fund, Kaiser Permanente, and Bemis Manufacturing. The Smart Seat is a wellness device for general monitoring and is not intended for medical use.

SOURCE Casana