COVINGTON, La., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Casandra Jones is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the Legal field in recognition of her role as Director of Administration and Operations at Forensic Investigations Group, LLC.

Established in 2006, Forensic Investigations Group, LLC provides training and lectures to organizations nationwide. Dedicated to providing quality service, the group is adept in conducting investigations and providing expert deposition and trial testimony in jurisdictions including local, state, and federal courts. With an internationally recognized team of employees at the helm of the group, the organization is revered for their outstanding contributions to the field of fire and explosion origin and cause investigations. Certified by the International Association of Arson Investigators, the team at Forensic Investigations offers a wide array of services to their clients including Product Liability Evaluations, Deposition and Expert Testimony, Fireplace & Chimney Inspections, Evidence Analysis, Case Management and much more. Understanding the sensitive nature of their business, the group "will visit a scene to determine the origin of a fire, as well as evaluate all possible causes." After collecting the evidence to verify their findings, the group then establishes the cause of the incident.

The investigators at Forensic Investigations are well versed in the areas of "fire investigations, explosions, and evidence inspection."

With over thirteen years of experience in the investigations field, Casandra Jones has established herself as a prominent professional within the field. Throughout her career, Mrs. Jones has attained extensive expertise in the area of fire origin and cause investigations, as well as explosion investigation and analysis.

Early in her career, Jones graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a degree in Education. In an effort to further advance her professional development, Jones is an esteemed member of several organizations including the International Association of Arson Investigators and the National Fire Protection Association.

When she is not working, Jones enjoys spending quality time with her family.

Jones dedicates this recognition to her husband, Richard.

For more information, please visit http://www.forensicinvestigationsgroup.com

