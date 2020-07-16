Casandra Properties Successfully Launches Its Weekly Real Estate Podcast Series

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Further traversing the digital landscape and leveraging its ability to reach more clients looking to buy or sell property, Casandra Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the completion of construction of its state-of-the-art podcast studio which will be used to launch its free, weekly real-estate podcast series. Having evolved from a boutique firm 30 years ago to a full-service brokerage representing over $1 billion dollars in transactional real estate, Casandra Properties' continued investment and focus on emerging technology has substantially facilitated its growth over the last decade and secured its position as an industry leader.

Employing digital marketing techniques across an array of platforms ensures that Casandra Properties' listings receive maximum exposure. "As we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, it's important to look for the silver linings. Many of the investments we've made in the digital space over the past several years are now more than ever delivering value to our customers," said James Prendamano, CEO of Casandra Properties. In addition to the recent launch of free weekly podcasts, Casandra Properties' digital salvo also includes Matterport virtual tours, chatbots, and geo-targeted lead sourcing, just to name a few.

Hosted by CEO James Prendamano, the new podcast series focusing on both commercial and residential real estate is well underway with the premiere of its third episode. Just a few weeks old, the series has already garnered listeners, reaching locals; the tristate area; Essex Junction, Vermont; Fargo, North Dakota, as well as international listeners from Italy, Chile, and Pakistan. Topics so far have included the coronavirus and its impact on the world and the industry moving forward and a deep-dive into digital marketing. To date, featured guests have included real estate professionals Rebecca Matulonis, Peter Gambino, and John Vernazza.

About Casandra Properties, Inc:

Casandra Properties is Staten Island's premier real estate brokerage firm providing clients with outstanding service in both the residential and commercial marketplace. We employ cutting-edge marketing techniques to ensure that our listings receive maximum exposure and sell at the highest possible price. Our holistic approach to buying, selling, leasing and developing land has made us a leader in our trade area.

Casandra Properties is a New York State Certified Woman-Owned Business that evolved from a boutique firm into a full-service real estate brokerage representing more than $1 billion in transactional real estate. Our intimate knowledge of our trade area, combined with our financial and development experience, gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors when representing our clients' assets.

Press Contact: Rebecca Matulonis, [email protected]

