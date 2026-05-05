Casap Named to the 2026 CB Insights' List of the 100 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

Casap recognized for achievements in Financial Services

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Casap , the agentic AI platform automating dispute resolution and first-party fraud prevention for financial institutions, to its tenth annual AI 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"The 2026 AI 100 identifies emerging, high-momentum startups worth watching in an increasingly crowded market," said Adya Pandey, AI Analyst at CB Insights. "This year's cohort spans autonomous security operations, humanoid robots, and domain-specific AI for healthcare and financial services, and what unites them is proof of real traction outside a demo environment."

"Being named to the CB Insights 2026 AI 100 is an honor. We built Casap to use agentic AI to streamline disputes and stop first-party fraud for financial institutions, and this validates the hard work our team has been doing to close that gap," said Shanthi Shanmugam, CEO and Co-founder of Casap. "That work is grounded in a simple mission: a future where fraud is rare, and trust is given. We're helping financial institutions get there by protecting consumers and resolving disputes faster when it matters most."

The list primarily includes emerging early-stage startups driving innovation across AI. Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary Commercial Maturity and Mosaic scores . We also dug into Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups.

Casap is redefining how financial institutions handle payment disputes and combat first-party fraud. Founded in 2023 by product leaders from Robinhood and Chime, Casap automates the full dispute lifecycle, while maintaining regulatory compliance, delivers consumer-facing transparency through status tracking, and uses AI to distinguish between deliberate fraud and honest mistakes—reducing fraud while protecting revenue and customer trust. The company has experienced 642% year-over-year growth and now serves 45 financial institutions.

Quick facts on the 2026 AI 100:

$10.9B in equity funding raised over time, including more than $2B in 2026 so far (as of 4/27/2026).

A fifth of the companies are from outside the United States, across 9 countries on 4 continents.

190+ business relationships since 2024, including with industry leaders like Google, Nvidia, and Databricks.

About CB Insights

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About Casap

Casap is an AI-native platform that helps banks, credit unions, and fintechs resolve disputes and eliminate first-party fraud. AI agents handle the full dispute lifecycle from intake through chargeback filing, while Casap's proprietary fraud score flags suspicious claims before they become losses. Customers are seeing 51%+ reductions in fraud losses with positive ROI in weeks. Backed by Emergence, Lightspeed, and Primary ($33.5M raised), Casap is the first company to systematically solve first-party fraud at scale. The company was founded by Shanthi Shanmugam (ex-Robinhood, Inc. Female Founders 500) and Saisi Peters (ex-Chime) and is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at casaphq.com .

SOURCE Casap