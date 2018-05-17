TULLAHOMA, Tenn., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, Cascade Blonde American Whiskey is splashing down in Texas and Michigan to introduce lake lovers and dock dwellers to their new favorite daytime summer sipper. Cascade Blonde American Whiskey is a new style of blonde American whiskey that's incredibly smooth, lighter in color and easier to drink than floating downstream.

Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And MI As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper

Cascade Blonde is made using a double chill filtration process, high-corn mash bill and limestone filtered water fresh from Cascade Spring in Tullahoma, Tenn., to give it a smooth-drinking profile. Highlighted by a crisp fruit taste and creamy notes of vanilla, Cascade Blonde complements simple, delicious drinks like the signature Cascade Crush (Cascade Blonde American Whiskey + lemonade + orange wedge) that's perfect for sipping slowly and safely.

This summer Cascade Blonde is teaming up with American Rivers, the leading river conservation organization in the nation, to help preserve America's rivers and lakes because fresh spring water is at the core of how Cascade Blonde is made. Throughout the summer, American Rivers will host waterway cleanup events to support their mission to protect, restore and conserve nature's greatest resource, because without pure water, great whiskey isn't possible.

"We're excited about teaming up with Cascade Blonde because they understand the importance of fresh water. It's what they use to finish to their whiskey and is core to our shared values," said Amy Kober, National Communications Director for American Rivers. "Pairing their passion with our commitment and expertise will have a positive, lasting impact for rivers nationwide."

In Michigan, look for Cascade Blonde at summertime festivals in Traverse City and at Electric Forest Music Festival in Rothbury, MI on June 21-24 and June 28-July 1. Cascade Blonde will be hanging out with friends Joshua Guiles and Great Lakes Locals throughout the summer along with Michigan native and Warner Music Nashville recording artist Frankie Ballard, who knows a thing or two about "Sunshine and Whiskey." In Austin, Texas, look for Cascade Blonde alongside friends Haley Plotkin and Chelsea Bancroft at Float Fest on July 21-22.

With a suggested retail price of $19.99/750ml and carrying 80 proof (40% ABV), Cascade Blonde's one-of-a-kind packaging marries the nostalgia of simpler times with a fun, modern take on whiskey. The Fish Out of Water icon embodies the essence of the brand, and the bottle's cork can be transformed into a fishing bobber with a few quick moves. The shape of the bottle itself is inspired by the buoys of America's waterways that help keep boat captains safe and on track. Likewise, it's important to remind all current and future friends to enjoy Cascade Blonde similarly, and always remember to day-sip responsibly.

About Cascade Blonde American Whiskey

Cascade Blonde American Whiskey will burst onto the scene in Texas and Michigan in 2018 as America's soon-to-be favorite day-sipper. Finished with pure water straight from Cascade Springs in Tullahoma, Tenn., Cascade Blonde is a new style of blonde American whiskey that's lighter in color, exceptionally smooth and easier to drink than floating downstream. The flavor profile of Cascade Blonde complements simple, delicious drinks like the Cascade Crush (Cascade Blonde American Whiskey + lemonade + an orange slice). For more information on our whiskey, our commitment to protecting America's waterways, and to find out where Cascade Blonde will be splashing down next, please visit www.cascadeblonde.com, and always remember to day-sip responsibly.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Contacts:

Jeni Kmic Karen Harris Taylor Global Diageo 704-644-6923 646-223-2089 jkmic@taylorstrategy.com karen.harris@diageo.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascade-blonde-american-whiskey-splashes-down-in-tx-and-mi-as-a-perfect-daytime-summer-sipper-300650559.html

SOURCE Cascade Blonde American Whiskey

Related Links

http://www.cascadeblonde.com

