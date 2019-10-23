Cascade Divide partners for Hawaiian disaster recovery and business continuity

Cascade Divide's Ultra High Density™ Data Centers have been purpose built for extreme high density computing and are located in the "disaster free zone" of the high desert in Central Oregon, resulting in a low humidity environment that combined with very low power costs is a win-win for Hawaiian customers.

"We are pleased to partner with Servpac for their enterprise class business continuity solutions," said John Warta, Chairman & CEO of Cascade Divide. "Central Oregon and Cascade Divide are perfectly suited as a safe disaster recovery location in our hardened data centers," Warta said.

Servpac, headquartered in Honolulu, is Hawaii's largest CLEC (competitive local exchange carrier) providing innovative and integrated telecom, managed IT and data center solutions for Hawaii businesses. Established in 2004, Servpac offers VoIP phones, high-speed fiber internet, secure cloud hosting, managed network, and data center colocation - all supported by a dedicated fiber network and 24/7 local customer support. For more information, please visit www.servpac.com

To learn more about Cascade Divide or to schedule a tour of Cascade Divide facilities please call (877) 919-7642 or e-mail: Kenneth.Phillips@CascadeDivide.com. You can also check out Cascade Divide's website at CascadeDivide.com

SOURCE Cascade Divide

