Cascade Milling Introduces 25 lb. Bag of its Just-Add-Water Organic Whole Grain Pancake/Waffle Mix for Schools, Restaurants and Distributors

News provided by

Cascade Milling

26 Jun, 2023, 08:52 ET

Cascade's Simple Ingredients Organic Whole Grain Pancake/Waffle Mix Now Available for School Breakfast Programs

ROYAL CITY, Wash., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Milling, a leading producer of organic flours in North America, is proud to announce the availability of its just-add-water simple ingredients Organic Whole Grain Pancake and Waffle Mix in 25 lb. bags for schools, restaurants, distributors, etc.

Cascade Milling's Organic Whole Grain Pancake and Waffle Mix is remarkably simple and nutritious, with only six natural ingredients and is a Good Source of Protein and a Good Source of Dietary Fiber, and you only need to just-add-water to prepare the pancakes and/or waffles

Continue Reading
Cascade Milling's 25 lb. bag of Organic Whole Grain Pancake and Waffle Mix
Cascade Milling's 25 lb. bag of Organic Whole Grain Pancake and Waffle Mix
Organic Whole Grain Pancakes and Waffles
Organic Whole Grain Pancakes and Waffles

Additionally, Cascade Milling's Organic Whole Grain Pancake and Waffle Mix is made from our finest organic whole wheat flour and is free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. This pancake mix is perfect for school breakfast programs because it is easy to prepare, nutritious, and delicious as well as providing schools with a whole grain breakfast option for students.

"We are excited to offer our Organic Whole Grain Pancake and Waffle Mix to school breakfast programs," said Justin Brown, CEO/Owner of Cascade Milling. "We believe that every child deserves a healthy breakfast to start their day, and our organic whole grain pancake and waffle mix is a delicious and nutritious option that kids will love."

Cascade Milling is a family-owned and leading producer of organic flour, organic wheat, organic dry beans, and other organic grains in the Pacific Northwest. Cascade Milling's modern flour mill is next to its organic farm near the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains in Washington State.

The rich volcanic soils of Cascade's organic farm are irrigated with pure Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers. As a result, our organic farm produces some of the highest quality and premium organic wheat and organic grains in the world. More importantly, our flour and wheat and other grains are natural and certified organic and non-GMO.

Since 2014, Cascade Milling has been milling organic flours for various large commercial bakeries across the United States and is a top manufacturer of premium natural organic flours in the Western US. 

Representatives of Cascade Milling will be attending the 2023 School Nutrition Association Annual National Conference in Denver from July 9-11 to promote its just-add-water simple ingredients Organic Whole Grain Pancake and Waffle Mix in 25 lb. bags, specifically designed for schools, restaurants, distributors, etc.

For more information, please contact Justin Brown at [email protected] or 509-855-7450.

SOURCE Cascade Milling

