Cascade Organic Farms Experiencing High Yields & Exceptional Quality in its New 2021 Crop of Organic Hard Red Wheat

ROYAL CITY, Wash., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Organic Farms is wrapping up harvest of several thousand acres of new crop irrigated Organic Hard Red Wheat, and the crop is looking very good, according to Cascade Organic Farms' officials. In fact, a recent survey by Cascade Organic Farms of its various fields of irrigated organic wheat showed outstanding quality and yields.

Cascade Organic Farms is a family-owned and vertically integrated producer of organic wheat, organic flour, organic dry beans (pinto beans, black beans, etc.), and other organic crops in Washington State.

July 2021 Cascade Organic Farms Hard Red Wheat getting ready to be harvested in Washington State July 2021 Cascade Organic Farms Hard Red Wheat being harvested in Washington State

Cascade Organic Farms has several thousand acres of certified organic irrigated farmland with rich volcanic soils near the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains, and we grow our wholesome organic wheat and other organic crops (pinto beans, black beans, etc.) with Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers. Our modern irrigation system(s) on our farms delivers the most efficient amount of water which ensures consistent production and large yields of premium quality organic wheat (and other organic crops). As a result, our organic farms produce some of the highest quality and premium Organic Hard Red Wheat in the world. Our wheat and flour are produced naturally and are certified organic and non-GMO.

For the 2021-2022 season, Cascade Organic Farms is estimating several thousand tons of new crop organic wheat (beginning in August) from our organic farms. Our yields of organic wheat (~4 tons per acre) and our protein levels (ranging from 13% to 16%) are some of the highest in the world.

Additionally, Cascade Organic Farms has modern state-of-the-art shipping and storage facilities and can ship its bin-run organic wheat in bulk hopper bottom trucks or in hopper bottom rail cars, or Cascade can clean its organic wheat and ship it (domestically or internationally) in 2,000 lb. totes or super sacks in trucks, intermodal containers, and rail boxcars.

Furthermore, we have a modern organic flour mill (Cascade Organic Flour) near our organic farm(s) that can produce a variety of organic flours, including organic whole wheat flours, organic sprouted flour, organic rye flour, organic corn flour, etc. as well as various organic sifted flours. Recently, Cascade Organic Flour unveiled and introduced 5 lb. retail bags of Organic Whole Wheat Flour and 5 lb. retail bags of Organic All-Purpose Flour.

Representatives of Cascade Organic Farms (and Cascade Organic Flour) will be attending Natural Products Expo. West from March 8-12, 2022 in Anaheim and the International Baking Industry Exposition from Sept. 17-21, 2022 in Las Vegas to discuss its organic wheat and organic flours with various domestic and international buyers.

For more information, contact Justin Brown at Cascade Organic Farms at [email protected] or 509-855-7450, or visit our website at www.cascadeorganicfarms.com.

SOURCE Cascade Organic Farms, LLC.

